Social Security is the money we are owed in retirement

Social Security isn’t some handout

In response to “The solution is to pay more taxes” (June 19 Forum):

Social Security is not given away. Almost all persons receiving it paid into the program for almost 50 years during their work lives. Their employers matched their contribution as well. What we are receiving in retirement is our own money. In addition to the Medicare contributions paid all those years, we also pay a premium in retirement and for a secondary policy to cover what Medicare doesn't, as well as co-pays. We're not getting anything we didn't pay for.

Robert R. Cuminale, Charlotte

Get rid of Electoral College? Not likely

In response to “Here’s how to ensure that all votes count” (June 14 Forum):

This Forum writer is sadly mistaken if he believes that a bill to get rid of the Electoral College has wide support except in large blue states almost all run by Democrats and some in poor financial condition. There is no way in the world that I want these large liberal states to be the voice of the American people, especially when they do not have the common sense to get their finances in order. The Electoral College was established by persons I guarantee were a lot smarter than the liberals today who all of a sudden think the Electoral College is an “archaic barrier.”

William Unferth, Charlotte

Happy to see innocent man freed

In response to “ ‘The murderer ... is still out there’ ” (June 9) and related articles:

Thank you Elizabeth Leland for your investigative reporting, which contributed to an individual getting a chance at living his life outside of prison walls. The determination and the role of great newspapers and their team of writers has in history brought justice to many. Thank you to the Observer for its support of a great writer in her pursuit of the truth.

Marcia Lampert, Charlotte

We need to vote the rascals out

Our system of government has failed. When one man has the power to stop everything in Congress, the system has totally failed. The U.S. House has passed several bills that Mitch McConnell will not allow to come up for a vote in the Senate. He has basically closed the system down. How can that happen in our way of governing? Even if the House impeached Trump, it would never be allowed to come to trial in the Senate because of one man. How can we fix this? Enough people need to go and vote the rascals in the Senate out so that McConnell is no longer its leader. Then, and only then, can we start seeing progress for the people.

Henry Greene, Cherryville

Do not be throwing stones around

In response to “These old maxims come to mind” (June 14 Forum):

After reading this past week’s Forum letter, I thought of an old maxim. That is, every time I see the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the horn with their anti-Trump verbiage, I am reminded of “When you live in a glass house, don’t throw stones.” There’s certainly enough going around on both sides to give equal credit.

Carl H. Posey, Davidson

This could be called karma for Trump

Donald Trump wanted “extreme vetting” of immigrants. If you think about it, that is exactly what he’s experiencing now from the Democrats. When Trump first ran for office, most Americans didn’t know much about him, except that he was a real estate mogul. Every GOP candidate he ran against had been in politics for 10, 15, 20 years or more. Marco Rubio, John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, etc., had all been in the political spotlight, with accusations and mud slung at them for years. Trump used all that to demonize every candidate and fire up his supporters. Now, he’s the one being “vetted” by the Democrats. Interesting what we’re learning. Call it karma if you’d like.

Jimmy Odom, Charlotte

It’s time to let the coal industry die

In response to “EPA chief expects new coal-fired plants to open” (June 19):

Stephen Gilmore

Preserving the adding machine or rotary dial phone industries would be totally ridiculous. Innovations have made those products obsolete, and nobody would want them anyway. It’s the same way with the coal industry. Other energy sources are more efficient, eco-friendly and affordable.

Just as calculators and computers made adding machines obsolete, while GPS-equipped cell phones have done the same for rotary dial phones, these newer energy sources are doing the same for coal.

Let the coal industry die a natural death. We’ll all be off better off economically and environmentally in the long run.