Letters to the Editor Reparations for America’s past sins? Sounds like an nightmare

Impossible to pay for all our past sins

In response to “‘Why not now?’ Lawmakers debate reparations for slavery” (June 19):

Augie Beasley

The idea of America atoning for its past sin of supporting slavery by paying reparations to Americans should be tabled as it is a divisive issue. America spent billions of dollars and shattered numerous lives wiping out this blot during the Civil War. I say the debt is paid.

If it becomes law, what a nightmare it’ll be trying to figure out the amount each person should get. Will laws then be passed to pay reparations to Native Americans and Mexican-Americans? The white man stole their land and the war with Mexico was a blatant land grab.

The Republican Party is right. Why is this being discussed? If the Democrats peruse this policy, they will lose the White House and Congress.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

Hope future sheriffs care about us

In response to “Mecklenburg County Sheriff McFadden speaks against House Bill 370” (June 19):

It appears that sheriffs McFadden, Baker and Miller are scrambling to find reasonable objections to House Bill 370.

The NC Sheriffs Association now endorses the current version of the bill, but that’s not enough for these guys. The only objection remaining is that the bill is obviously racist because it is aimed at urban, Democrat sheriffs.

I hope we NC citizens will, in the future, vote for candidates who look to the safety of their citizens before their own false pride.

Darrel Glankler, Charlotte

There are things we need other than arts

In response to “ ‘There are other needs.’ Mecklenburg leaders skeptical of plan to raise tax for arts” (June 18):

I commend our Mecklenburg commissioners that are debating this and taking a hard look at an additional tax on our community. With all the talk about housing issues, educational needs, infrastructure repairs and police hiring, it’s preposterous for us to be discussing the arts. Take a step back and understand what 50 million dollars towards any of the above problems could do, and it’s an easy decision to vote no on this tax.

Maybe folks are moving from all these large cities to Charlotte because they care more about staying alive and living a comfortable life than they do about the latest artsy trends their tax dollars are paying for.

Trigg Cherry, Charlotte

Electoral College is from another time

In response to “Get rid of Electoral College? Not likely” (June 20 Forum):

Amy Keith

While acknowledging that the framers of the Constitution were indeed smart people, they limited voting rights to white males while counting African American slaves as three-fifths of a person for census purposes. The 13th, 14th, 15th, and 19th amendments changed all of those requirements.

Senators were chosen by state legislatures by the majority of states until 1913, when the 17th Amendment provided for their direct election. At least, that's what it says in my Constitution.

Amy Keith, Charlotte

Those coal workers need their jobs

In response to “It’s time to let the coal industry die” (June 20 Forum):

The comparison of the coal industry to products such as calculators and rotary phones becoming obsolete by innovation is interesting, but it lacks one important component. The coal industry is not merely a product but a group of people with families. So, the coal industry shouldn't be left to die a natural death, as called here. There's nothing natural about generations of men and women working at a life-threatening job in unhealthy conditions for a decades to provide power to our country, only to have them ignored and tossed to the side from innovation. That obsolete rotary phone now sits gathering dust in your attic. Is that what should be done with these men and women who work in the coal industry?

Bruce Van Dyne, Charlotte

Why would anyone trust Wells Fargo?

In response to “At Wells Fargo, a tone-deaf response to shattered lives” (June 19) and related articles:

I’d like to thank the Observer for reporting the bottomless culture greed at Wells Fargo. If their new idea is to invite people to battle Wells Fargo's corporate lawyers if they wish to actually be made whole, I think that says everything about any real change.

Frankly, it boggles my mind that people continue to bank with an institution so utterly corrupt at the top. As an independent financial advisor, I have no doubt that were I caught opening even one account without a client authorization that I would be suspended if not permanently barred from handling people's money.