Letters to the Editor Mother Nature is to blame for the extreme flooding

Blame nature, not Duke Energy

In response to “Storms bring tornadoes, floods, power outages across the US” (June 20) and related articles:

The author is former Charlotte Water director:

Mother Nature threw a curve ball by dumping nearly twice as much rain on the foothills as expected. Some are blaming Duke Energy for flooding that resulted along Catawba lakes.

Duke prepared for the forecasted storm by lowering lake water levels days in advance. When the rainfall far exceeded forecasts, Duke had to move the unexpected water through the 11 lakes. Smaller dams such as Mountain Island are choke points that flood when they can’t pass as much water as upstream dams are forced to release.

The Catawba lakes supply water and electricity to about two million people. Lowering water levels far more than necessary to manage forecasted storms carries a serious risk if the water storage can’t be replenished. Unpredicted extreme weather should be blamed for the flooding.

Barry Gullet, Charlotte

Technology means less physical labor

In response to “Those coal workers need their jobs” (June 20 Forum):

As our technology advances, we will no longer need large amounts of physical labor. The environment is causing some to realize we better act soon. I was brought up to care for myself first and others second. Today, it’s how to rob and take whatever you want. I do not see any education that is useable in the situation to move past coal mining. Open your eyes now to the problem because time is proportionately. The more time you have, the slower it goes. The less you have, the faster it goes.

Eugene Halpin, Indian Trail

Train coal workers for the future

Charles Fortanbary DON WILLIAMSON

A better analogy for the coal worker situation than a rotary phone are the operators that used to manually connect calls at the switchboard with cables. Those jobs too were replaced by advancements in technology.

Those coal workers do indeed need jobs, but better to train them and future generations to work in industries such as nuclear or solar power instead of toiling in a mine or perpetuating an industry that is in decline for a good reason.

Charles Fortanbary, Charlotte

Sheriffs seem fine with illegal citizens

In response to “How NC sheriffs do (or don’t) work with ICE on immigration enforcement” (June 20) and related articles:

I disagree with the concerns about the NC sheriffs and ICE. Firstly, let's realize that these people are in our country illegally and at one time that was important to maintain both population control and proper legal boundaries. Secondly these illegal persons are committing crimes which are putting undue stress on an already difficult job of policing our towns and cities. Without laws being enforced we are basically saying to all that they can come to our country and have the same protections and freedoms of legal citizens. I object to this.

Donald Kane, Charlotte

Do your jobs or resign, sheriffs!

In response to “A bill would force compliance with ICE. Black sheriffs say lawmakers targeted them.” (June 19):

Sheriffs, just do your job or resign! N.C. Lawmakers are fine tuning HB 370 that will force sheriffs in N.C. to do their job, and keep the public safe from criminals and gang members! Sadly, this seems to be the only recourse when our sheriffs discontinue the 287(g) program of cooperating with ICE and holding illegal criminals before they are released back onto the streets. Shamefully, the race card was played by these sheriffs as they were speaking before the NCGA, and who obviously feel more compassion for criminals than they do for the people paying their salaries. HB 370 has nothing to do with race, but everything to do with keeping our streets safe. It's time for all the sheriffs in N.C. to enforce the detainer requests, cooperate with ICE officials or resign and do something more suitable for their careers!

Hughie Sexton, Weddington

We must compensate those who are alive

In response to “Impossible to pay for all our past sins” (June 20 Forum):

Mitch McConnell opened the door for it. He is right that no one is living now from 1863. Those who are alive though need to be compensated for how they were treated in the 1920s-2000s when they were free Americans. People in their 60s have seen their families murdered and falsely accused. What about some African-Americans not being to vote until 1962? Or students who got worn out sports uniforms from the white schools? How do you think those kids felt? We still have a ways to go to fix past mistakes.