We are blurring the lines between legal and illegal immigrants

In response to “Charlotte becomes the first city in U.S. to sign immigration compact” (June 25):

The Charlotte City Council’s passing of a resolution supporting immigrants is how it all starts. First, they blur the lines between legal and undocumented immigrants. Then, here come the drivers licenses for illegal immigrants. This cost California millions. Then they received discounted college admission like any other legal resident.

I could go on and on. Suffice to say, when the illegal immigrant community realizes that there is nothing to fear from invading N.C., N.C. will be invaded. And keep in mind the fact that those politicians who approve these measures know full well that their upscale communities will not be affected by a massive immigrant influx. So the question is, is this acceptable to the N.C. taxpayers?

We will support our legal immigrants

We all support our city’s legal immigrants. Once again, our city leaders do not differentiate between legal and illegal, though. There is a big difference between the two. In the case of legal immigrants, they respect our laws, work hard and pay taxes. Illegal immigrants have broken at least one if not more of our laws, get paid under the table, do not pay taxes, lower our pay scale and do not integrate into our culture. It is time we all get together and respect and follow our laws. Everyone says they don’t want to “separate families” but they don’t have to. Just send the whole family back to the country of origin. Remember, it was these immigrants who decided to have children here or bring their children here illegally.

Gerrymander, census issue share link

Partisan gerrymandering by state legislatures has its parallel in the attempt to include a citizenship question on the national census. The two efforts are of a piece, and the Supreme Court now has a key role to play in both contentious issues. In terms of gerrymandering, the Justices, for their part, have been hesitant to weigh in on the states’ long practice of political manipulation for partisan gain, mostly because there is as yet no completely foolproof, scientific way to draw up districts in a fair political way.

But a wise ruling on the citizenship question will set the nation on a path to respect everyone’s vote – manifesting displeasure for what has been shown to be the ulterior motive behind the citizenship question: intimidating respondents for the purpose of limiting the votes of one particular political party. By disallowing the citizenship question the Court has the opportunity to set an ethical bar with regard to voting rights, something sorely missing today. It would make it incumbent upon state legislatures and political parties to come up with a remedy for the current injustice of disenfranchising significant portions of the population.

Is development related to flooding?

In response to “‘Taking care of the people wasn’t a priority.’ Is Duke Energy to blame for flooding?” (June 24):

I personally cannot appreciate all of the dynamics involved or the suffering experienced by the Mountain Island Lake area residents with respect to the Catawba flooding. Let us first remember, however, and cast blame on our government's decisions to acquiesce to and permit development of such a vulnerable and natural watershed that is so strategic to our region.

We’ll remain a bad place to drive

In response to “Big auto insurer ranks cities for best, and worst, drivers. Buckle up, Charlotte.” (June 25):

North Carolina has been steadily moving up on the list of worst places to drive. In addition to drivers who like to ignore speed limits, the highways contribute to the fatality ranking as well. N.C. ranks high for most dangerous highways, and with a very small amount of funds earmarked for highway safety improvements, this ranking isn’t likely to go down anytime soon.

McDaniels should be a teaching moment

In response to “Hornets never should have picked McDaniels, who is being sued over secret sex videos” (June 25) and related articles:

I thought professional sports try to weed out athletes who behave badly, not draft them. There are too many idolized athletes. McDaniels is a poor role model and hurts basketball. He’s done this twice that we know of. Chances are, he will continue with his bad/disrespectful behavior towards women because he doesn’t seem to have any remorse. Michael Jordan and the Hornets are sending the wrong message by drafting this man.