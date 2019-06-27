Democrat’s ideas are so far out there that most Americans won’t buy in

Dem candidates disappointed me

Watching the Democratic debate Wednesday reminded me of a flock of clucking hens pecking at each other.

Some of their ideas, such as open borders, reparations for slavery, and forgiveness of college debt for all, are so far out there they could never be sold to the majority of Americans.

Instead of focusing on critical issues such as the environment, healthcare costs and crumbling infrastructure, these candidates want to toss cookies to the ignorant in an attempt to win the crowded primaries.

Donald Trump is an immoral and corrupt man who needs to be removed from the presidency, but most of these candidates will never have a chance to do so. I am embarrassed for the party.

Bill Whitesides, Lincolnton

This is a moral call for all in the U.S.

To those who continue to support this president and his inhumane policies, what will create empathy in your hearts?

If the tiny arm of a 2-year-old around her father’s neck doesn’t cause all Americans to feel immense sadness about how we are treating poor, desperate families seeking safety and asylum, what will?

This isn’t an illegal immigration dilemma to me. It’s a moral call to extend our arms to strangers coming to a strange land and to make sure no one else dies on a riverbank within reach of a better life.

Terri Matthews, Charlotte

Don’t disrespect the president, his invite

Although I have been losing interest in sports of any kind due to obscene salaries and over-extended seasons, I was getting into watching the U.S. women’s soccer team playing in France.

That was until yesterday when I found out that some of the team- mates were refusing President Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

I will now quit women’s soccer the same way that I quit the NFL after the league tolerated disrespecting our flag.

Less tube and more Barnes and Noble.

Steve Kardisco, Hickory

Bigger issue than debt forgiveness

Having recently graduated from UNC Charlotte, I couldn’t help but notice that there appears to be a degree of collusion between the universities and loan funders — most of whom are connected to the federal government.

University spending is out of control because universities know that financial aid will automatically increase to ensure that enough students can “afford” college.

This also causes the university to accept students who are unqualified, with the school benefiting from claims of diversity as well as the money paid to the school by loans before the student drops out. Those students still get left holding a bag of significant debt.

Fix that part of the system first and then address debt forgiveness.

Raymond Moore, Concord

Don’t give these ‘clinics’ tax dollars

Regarding “NC budget would quadruple money for anti-abortion group questioned on oversight” (June 21):

Our policymakers are gambling with my patients’ welfare and public money by giving the anti-abortion chain Human Coalition a $1.2 million grant in the state’s budget.

As an abortion clinic director, I know all too well that the truth behind these “clinics” is that they push stigma and deception, and the state’s own auditors have determined this group hasn’t met the terms of the money they’ve already taken from taxpayers.

Human Coalition’s tactics are deeply unethical and the organization’s leadership has been marred by racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and otherwise off-color public statements, instances which on their own demand scrutiny from the Department of Health and Human Services and a discontinuation of their existing grant.

Calla Hales, Charlotte

Medicaid recipients had better vote

Last count, there were 1.9 million people in North Carolina on Medicaid: 850,800 white 742,400 black 221,100 Hispanic, and 170,400 listed as other.

If they want Medicaid expanded, or even just to keep it, they better vote!

E.T. Shafer, Charlotte

2020 is my first vote; I want it to count

As a 17-year-old Charlottean, I’ve spent my life in the public-school system. A promise was made to me there in civics textbooks, patriotic writings, and the daily pledge to the American flag — a promise that I live in a republic where the people rule.

Voting is the definition of democracy, a fundamental right that the founding fathers fought and died for. But gerrymandering has weakened our votes.

It has manipulated the system so that we the people barely have control over who’s in office.

As I come of age and vote for the first time, I want a vote that actually counts.

Lily Kubala, Charlotte