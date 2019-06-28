Immigrants do pay taxes. We gain when we help them integrate into our community.

Tone down the nativist sentiments

While rapid demographic change understandably brings anxiety, responding to it by using terms such as “invasion” or proposing deportation is disturbing.

The reality is that the vast majority of undocumented immigrants will not be going anywhere until an economic downturn occurs.

Many such immigrants do the work that U.S. citizens refuse to do. They also pay income, FICA and sales taxes and do not receive government benefits, though their children may.

While immigrants do engender net costs (e.g., education and medical care) in the short term, they and their children will contribute a disproportionate share to future economic growth and payments of governmental benefits.

Let’s tone down nativist sentiments in favor of helping immigrants integrate into our community.

Charles Lansden, Charlotte

City now on a downward spiral

Well, the City Council finally made if official. Charlotte is now a sanctuary city. (“Charlotte adopts pact of support for city’s immigrants,” June 25).





Many will jump for joy, while many more just see it as a further downward spiral to become like California and some large cities they would not want to live in.

As a 70-year resident of Charlotte, it pains me to see where we are headed.

Sheriff Garry McFadden struck the first blow and City Council affirmed it. We are no longer a nation of laws. Shame.

Arthur Selby, Mint Hill

On immigration, Dems are failing

Some of the 2020 Democratic candidates complained about what’s going on with immigration, blaming it all on President Trump. Those same candidates, many of whom are in Congress, have done little to nothing to fix the problems.

They are really to blame. Both Presidents Obama and Trump have repeatedly asked Congress for comprehensive legislation and said they would sign it.

Yet, these same members of Congress who are complaining haven’t done a thing.

Christ Koconis, Charlotte

No vindication on gerrymandering

In the flawed U.S. Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering, the court did not “completely vindicate” the state, as Rep. David Lewis said.

Justice John Roberts said “Excessive partisanship in districting leads to results that reasonably seem unjust.”

He also wrote: “...such gerrymandering is ‘incompatible with democratic principles.’ “

GOP legislators were not vindicated but were, once again, shown to have abandoned democratic principles in their continuing power grabs.

Lucille Howard, Charlotte

Stop the atrocity at the US border

A reminder that Anne Frank didn’t die in the gas chamber; she died of typhus, from the inhumane and insanitary conditions in the camps.

So shame on Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Shame on anyone and everyone showing indifference to this unfolding atrocity at our border.

Not only physical, but severe and lasting psychological damage is occurring under our very noses. It’s being done by our very own hands. Does criminalizing and punishing families seeking refuge make us safer?

These are human beings. They have heartbeats. Why is our government not saving them?

Chelsea Mellon, Charlotte

Council protest was over the top

Why was a photo of the arrested protester splashed across the Wednesday’s front page, giving her attention that is undeserved?

Disrupting a formal government meeting in the disrespectful way she and the others did was over the top, and now other protesters may be encouraged to do the same.

No matter which side we are on or what we may be protesting, we should not defy civility.

That being said, the noise ordinance is a common-sense law that can benefit everyone and I am glad it passed.

Debra Efird, Harrisburg

Chief is wrong about justice reform

The writer is an ACLU advocacy manager.

Police Chief Kerr Putney’s statement that the movement to reform our broken justice system “has just been about the police” and not “every other step in the justice process” couldn’t be more wrong.

Yes, advocates for a more fair and less racist system fight to end policing practices that disproportionately ensnare communities of color. But we also advocate for dismantling every part of the system fueling mass incarceration.

We fight to end harsh sentencing guidelines and laws that criminalize poverty.

We fight for alternatives to incarceration, drug policies grounded in public health, better access to attorneys for people in court, and prosecutors, judges, lawmakers — and yes, police chiefs — who will courageously pursue a new vision of justice over the same failed policies of locking up as many people as possible.

Kristie Puckett-Williams, Charlotte