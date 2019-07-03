Current path of de facto ‘open borders’ isn’t working for the US

US badly needs an immigration plan

Without a comprehensive immigration plan, we will continue down our current path of de facto “open borders.”

Can, and does, the U.S. want to absorb the world’s migrants from population growth, political and economic crises and climate change without restrictions? Are U.S. citizens willing to reduce services they receive to support migrants?

“Give me your huddled masses” was from the early 1900s when 10 percent of GDP was spent on government services and people provided for themselves. Today, government spends about 40 percent of GDP.

Latin/South American families receive about $100 billion annually in remittances from people who migrated to the U.S. Those countries absolutely want the migration.

Don Schonder, Charlotte

A dream ticket: Harris-Castro

Sen. Kamala Harris may be the 2020 Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump. Relegated to a second-tier position, she has catapulted herself as the surging runner-up barely behind gaffe-prone Joe Biden.

Words cannot describe the arguably disturbing debate performance by Biden and Harris’ surgical precision in going after his past on race and busing.

When Biden announced he was running, my dream ticket was Biden-Harris. Now, it’s Harris-Julián Castro.

Castro is the former HUD secretary who raked Beto O’Rourke over immigration and his lack of knowledge.

Harris’ and Castro’s ethnicity, savvy and ideology may be just what the party needs to unite behind a ticket to take on the Republicans.

Regardless of who wins, this will be an interesting election.

Ernest Johnson, Concord

Tanks don’t show American greatness

Parading military tanks on the Fourth of July does not show American greatness to the world. The whole world knows America is the greatest military power on the planet.

Marita Lentz

The greatness of America is in its vast lands, national parks, cities, universities, and most of all in its indomitable people who embrace all ethnic origins.

They are the same people who at one point in time wrote the U.S. Constitution and respected the rule of law, freedom of the press and religion, separation of powers, and democracy in a country where the military served people and country, not the will of one man.

This is the greatness of America in the eyes of the world and God.

Marita Lentz, Charlotte

Political correctness run amuck

Accusations of political incorrectness have run amuck.

Tim Eichenbrenner

When so much is politically incorrect, the phrase itself is devalued to the point of uselessness.

While I am neither a fan of nor an apologist for Nike and the Kardashian empire, but both companies were unfairly attacked with fringe cries of insensitivity to race and culture. Better they had stood their ground.

I have a thought: Since Queen Charlotte was married to such a tyrannical king that England’s native sons and daughters crossed an ocean to form a new nation, only to have the king’s soldiers follow and attempt to destroy them, let’s tear down her statue at the airport, do away with the city’s name, and simply be known as Queen City.

It’s all silliness.

Tim Eichenbrenner, Charlotte

Trump unaware on homeless

I suppose it should come as no surprise that those who live in the gilded towers of Manhattan have no awareness of the homeless people living on its streets.

Perhaps President Trump could solve the problems of those unfortunates ruining our cities by posting on twitter to: “let them eat cake.”

David Morris, Davidson

Supreme Court must protect my vote

The right to vote in a democracy is one of our most precious rights. The Supreme Court should be the staunchest protector of that right.

Recent decisions, however, have showed that the Court has become so politically tainted it protects other interests ahead of our right to have our votes count in a meaningful way.

The Citizens United decision allowed big money to exert disproportionate influences over our election process. Now, the Court has allowed even the most ridiculous of partisan gerrymandering schemes to stand.

We urgently need a constitutional amendment that will protect my vote from a Supreme Court that refuses to do so.

Such an amendment should limit the excessive influence of wealthy individuals and corporations over our political process. It should prevent political parties from geographically diluting my vote.

The Constitution must protect my vote if the Supreme Court refuses to do so.

Joel Miller, Hickory