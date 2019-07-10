Letters to the Editor Limiting protesters at abortion clinics would be good governing

Abortion really is healthcare

In response to “An activist city council forgets its role” (July 10):

It is stated that the Charlotte City Council “weaponized” an otherwise useful ordinance by inserting language to reduce noise outside of medical facilities. In a democracy, however, people look to elected officials (and the policies they create) to make their communities safer and stronger by addressing society’s needs. Today, a growing number of Americans are concerned with health care. As the City Council is comprised of elected officials, it’s within the scope of its power to pass ordinances to ensure smooth operation of institutions as necessary as medical facilities. A measure to limit protesters who create unsafe conditions at an abortion clinic is not unwise or unfounded; it’s good governing. Say it with me: Abortion is healthcare.

Trey Gibson, Charlotte

Arts are nothing more than a hobby

In response to “Mecklenburg commissioners gave thumbs up to a sales tax referendum. But will voters?” (July 5) and related articles:

Appreciation of the arts is nothing more than a hobby. Who decided that these particular hobbies make people better, or more cultured? I have numerous hobbies that are worthwhile and gratifying to me, but are not subsidized by public money. In my opinion, I would guess that the number of people who actually participate in activities classified as "art" are no more than 50% of the population at best. Considering taxing people for this is absurd.

Steve Benson, Monroe

Proceed with caution with Trump

In response to “Trump will figure it out” (July 9 Forum):

Hardin Minor

Everyone is certainly entitled to their adulation of Mr. Trump. But with all due respect, it seems some have become intoxicated by drinking deeply from the president’s tainted fountain of brilliant deception, willful ignorance, lust for money/power and immorality.

Trump supporters can look the other way, overlook scientific data and pretend not to see consequences at their own peril, but consider this quote from Voltaire: “He who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Let us all proceed with clear-eyed caution.

Hardin Minor, Charlotte

Hobby Lobby is just another company

In response to “Hobby Lobby ad was propaganda” (July 8 Forum):

We don’t seem to recognize that all advertising is propaganda. The point is to sell a product or service and to convince people of the value in buying what they’re selling. All companies do it. The additional religious component of Hobby Lobby’s ads is not worthy of note or complaint. They have every right to advertise however they like, as long as it’s legal. To suggest that the Charlotte Observer should discriminate against them because of their political positions and not accept their money for advertising is silly. It’s just an ad. It may be offensive to some, but that’s when we can exercise our right to ignore it and turn the page.

M’Lou Greene, Charlotte

Women’s soccer team has values

In response to “Women’s team should visit Trump” (July 9 Forum):

I share the enthusiasm for the U.S. National Women’s Team. The exciting play and unified spirit in pursuit of their record fourth World Cup title was amazing. The team's poise and deportment, both on and off the pitch, brought honor to the players and to our country on many levels. I disagree, however, with the belief that the team should reverse its decision to visit the White House. Rapinoe and company stood proudly before each game during the anthem. Several draped themselves in the flag, celebrating their finals victory. The team's decision not to accept the president's invitation to the White House is not about politics. Instead, it is about something much more important and much more fundamental. It is about values.

Geoffrey A. Planer, Gastonia

David Tepper needs to calm down

In response to “David Tepper’s push to woo MLS to Charlotte: ‘This is now beyond talk. This is action’” (July 9):

It seems Panthers owner David Tepper is enjoying being the new rich kid on the block. His desire to bring a professional soccer team to Charlotte is tantamount to NASCAR and taxpayers being misled by the CRVA about how that was going to be a draw and moneymaker. Mr. Tepper's pitch needs to include how, like the aforementioned, will likely require taxpayer subsidies to get anything off the ground.