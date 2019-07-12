There is something Miller is missing about the anti-American sentiment she decries

Miller doesn’t get the anger, hopelessness

Regarding “The growing, misguided anti-American sentiment” (July 12 Opinion):

Op-ed columnist Desiree Zapata Miller says “It has taken more than 180 years to get here,” implying that the U.S. has arrived in fulfilling the principles laid out by our Founding Fathers.

But the sentiment she labels anti-American is in reality simply the fact that many of us disagree that the U.S. is “here.” For some in the U.S. — LGBTQ, minorities, immigrants — we are far from the “there” our Founding Fathers envisioned.

The fact that Miller doesn’t realize that is the problem leaves many of us hopeless, angry — and yes, sometimes anti-American.

It is anti-American to deny the ideals held in high esteem by our Founding Fathers to all who live in our great nation.

Robin Hill, Charlotte

Rapinoe should stick to soccer

Barry Marshall

Soccer phenomena Megan Rapinoe often times seems more like a politician than a gifted athlete.

She embraces the spotlight and expects everyone to love her, not just for her athletic prowess but for her political brilliance as well.

Ms. Rapinoe, I admire you immensely for your ability on the soccer field but not for your misguided opinions in the world of politics. Now please, stick to what you’re good at: Soccer!

Barry Marshall, Charlotte

Too many trading decency for power

While many people were relieved to hear the news that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday, it is not clear that this resulted due to any moral outrage.

Brian Tally

Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis made no stand or statements against Acosta.

It is time to ask ourselves if there are any red lines. If the systematic abuse of 14-year-old girls is not a clear enough moral line, I am concerned for what lies ahead.

Our Senate will trade decency for power, and so will many other interest groups.

I want to celebrate Jeffrey Epstein finally being held accountable. At the same time, I feel that negativity and fear are going to be amped up for the next year and a half.

Will the people who represent us do anything but watch and go along?

Brian Tally, Charlotte

I see housing assistance as welfare

About 55 years ago at age 25, I was living in an apartment and raising a family of five on about $13,000 per year.

I wanted to do more for my family so I took a second job and saved enough money for a down payment and built my first home.

Fast forward 55 years and now a family of four making $46,000 per year is considered poverty level and eligible for “housing crisis assistance.”

What is wrong with this picture? If I could work extra to achieve my goals, then anyone else can do the same. It only takes work.

I fully support those who are unable to move forward, but I totally resent supporting those who do not.

Call “housing crisis assistance” what it really is — welfare.

Paul Sigmon, Charlotte

One more nail in democracy’s coffin

Bob Kirby

President Trump’s tenacity regarding adding the citizenship question to the census is his attempt to put one more nail in the coffin of democracy.

There is no expectation that the “Trump Party” or the Trump Senate will stand up to him, and he seems confident that all he has to do is get past the courts he and Mitch McConnell haven’t stacked in their favor and get this issue to “his” Supremes for their endorsement.

If Americans allow him to succeed, it will be that much more difficult to restore normality to their lives in the future.

Bob Kirby, Charlotte

Make the hard choice on climate change

In April 2019 Duke Energy requested an annual rate hike of $611 million via Senate Bill 559.

On July 10, the public was given a chance to speak on this bill. The public’s sentiment was clear: Duke Energy, through fracked gas, is a contributor to climate change and poisoning the environment.

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas continue to bleed the citizens of North Carolina dry while also poisoning them.

In the future, I wonder if our grandchildren will find it acceptable that we considered climate change and environmental destruction a political issue instead of making the hard choice to fund renewable energy.

Josh Martin, Charlotte