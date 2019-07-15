Letters to the Editor Inflation has made middle class living a struggle

Inflation has changed the dollar

In response to “I see housing assistance as welfare” (July 12 Forum):

Fifty years ago, I bought gas for 25 cents a gallon, a loaf of bread for 10 cents and a three-bedroom home for $26,000. Your $13,000 income (roughly $105,000 in today’s dollars) still required taking a second job to support your family.

I suspect a hardworking family living on $4,600 back then would have benefited from some housing assistance. It was viewed as a “leg up” at the time.

Michael Vernon, Mountain Home, NC

Housing assistance is needed today

When comparing today to 55 years ago, you should account for inflation. Your $13,000 salary in 1964 is equivalent to well over $100,000 in 2019. I would guess you also paid less in rent back then (the current average rental price in Charlotte is nearly $14,000 per year).

Just to clarify, housing crisis assistance is welfare, as are Medicare, the GI Bill and countless other uncontroversial government programs. Call them what they are and acknowledge that they are necessary for our community.

Zachary Surber, Charlotte

Don’t sling racial slurs around

In response to “Are you OK with a racist president, Republicans?” (July 15):

Deb Park

I feel it is time for the Republicans in the House and the Senate to stand up to this Republican president. The treatment of people at our border is reprehensible.

I rarely agree with Reps. Pressley, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Omar, but I will defend their right to be elected to Congress from their respective districts. To have racial slurs slung at them from the White House is reprehensible. Why have the Republicans been silent when I say your silence makes you complaisant?

Stand up for what is right. As an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina, I want to know where you stand.

Deb Park, Charlotte

Just let Rapinoe voice her opinion

In response to “Rapinoe should stick to soccer” (July 12 Forum) and related articles:

Martha Catt

Can we please put an end to the blather over Megan Rapinoe’s comments? I don’t know if the Forum writers who wish to silence her are outraged by her opinions or the fact that a young woman is voicing her opinion, but they need to cut it out.

Like it or not, the U.S. Constitution gives everyone the right to free speech. It is not her fault we have a culture that worships the famous. I find the condescending tone of these “stick to soccer” letters (as if that is all she might know) deeply offensive.

Here’s a newsflash for everyone: A woman also knows her own mind.

Martha Catt, Charlotte

Arts enhancements are deserved by all

In response to “Arts are nothing more than a hobby” (July 11 Forum):

I have been disappointed reading letters from those who don’t believe the arts and sciences are life enhancing and important and say nothing of their role in economic development. Approving the quarter-cent sales tax is a step in the democratizing of our community.

An arts investment will impact every resident in every area of the county, including the multiple municipalities where residents continually express desire for increased arts and cultural programs. Let us break down the barriers so residents of all ages and ethnicities can have access to diverse and relevant arts, science and history experiences close to home.

Linda Ashendorf, Charlotte

Many other ways to fund the arts

In response to “Chip in for the arts, as we do for roads” (July 12 Forum) and related articles:

The involvement of artists who help to design our clothes, cars, homes and other artifacts of life are paid by the purchasers of those artifacts. That is not the same as using taxpayer money to support all of the arts in general.

Art for the sake of art has many outlets that can act as a source of funding for the artists. Art museums, art shows and art dealers are a few examples. And now, the internet and social media provide a very robust method to pay the artist who produces art for the sake of art as well.

Taxpayer-funded art puts our money in the hands of a few government individuals to spend in support of art that they think is worthy but may not be the art that we would choose.