Letters to the Editor Trump has shown his racism for years

More to racism than skin color

In response to “Trump never said anything racist" (July 17 Forum):

Donald Trump basically kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign by declaring that Mexicans are rapists. As president, he called Puerto Ricans lazy and labeled Central American asylum seekers as animals. Now he tweeted that four members of Congress, all women of color, should go back to where they came from. As a private citizen, Trump was sued by the Justice Department multiple times for not renting to people of color and he called for the execution of five black teens even after they were proven to be innocent. A person does not have to mention skin color in order to be a racist. A lifetime of racist words and deeds is enough.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We’re against racism, not America

In response to “Not everything is about race” (July 17 Forum):

Why are people so uncomfortable talking about racism? It does still exist! Not only are Trump’s comments racist, they are about fear and ignorance. The president and his misguided supporters appear to be incapable of hearing any commentary or opinion that is contrary to their own without labeling us as unpatriotic. One of the many reasons America is great is because women, men, people of color, white people, native Americans, Asians and many more can disagree politically with each other and the president and still love America, even when we call out our president’s dangerous, divisive and racist ignorance!

Sham Ostapko, Huntersville

How can Tillis be in the dark?

In response to “What NC members of Congress are saying about Trump’s racist tweets” (July 15):

Sen. Tillis declined to comment on Trump’s racial Twitter rants earlier in the week on the grounds that he did not follow Twitter. It is difficult to imagine Tillis did not have knowledge of the despicable tweets. Capitol Hill probably has greater readership of the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal, where each covered the tweets in detail, than any comparable spot in the country. How can Tillis reconcile his lack of knowledge of Trump's comments? Tillis should be ashamed.

Tim Mead, Charlotte

Tax will help all to enjoy arts

In response to “Many other ways to fund the arts” (July 16 Forum) and related articles:

Too often in Charlotte, “art” has been reserved for the affluent via both access and cost. The small sales tax increase proposed for Mecklenburg County will help democratize cultural offerings in both respects. Sales tax beneficiaries will not be primarily the “big culture” centers downtown; to a great extent, the new public funding will take a wide range of cultural offerings out into the neighborhoods. Giving our cultural community the resources to cross demographic and geographic divides is the key to the long-overdue expansion of opportunities of all kinds for everyone living here today and in the decades to come.

Brent Gilroy, Charlotte

Businesses should support the arts

Ann Marie Lloyd

I don’t agree that the arts are a hobby, but they still shouldn’t be funded by taxpayers. I do look at the arts as supplemental compared to tax dollars for transit, roads, low income housing, parks, teacher pay, early education and elevating county employee pay. Which of these do you want to reduce to pay for the arts?

Many of us are looking at increased property taxes or increased rent. We need to save our future sales tax increases for transit dollars. How has the arts been funded in the past? How about corporations stepping up for the arts?

Ann Marie Lloyd, Charlotte

Clayton Wilcox is on life support

In response to “CMS board suspends Superintendent Clayton Wilcox with pay, but doesn’t say why” (July 15):

While Clayton Wilcox's suspension has thus far been shrouded in legally-sanctioned secrecy, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to surmise that his tenure in Mecklenburg County is on life support. The current Mecklenburg County Board of Education, along its unusually powerful attorney, does not possess a sparkling track record of exercising sound judgment in working effectively with superintendents. It has long been noted that the biggest hindrance to public education effectiveness is an elected board of education, particularly one largely elected by districts. The current system seems to be well beyond broken and antiquated.