Letters to the Editor The city council doesn’t speak for us when it comes to Trump

Focus on our city, not President Trump

In response to “RNC host city Charlotte votes to condemn Trump’s ‘racist and xenophobic’ comments” (July 22):

Since when is it proper for a city council, elected by voters, to condemn the president, thus speaking for all the citizens of Charlotte? The council has more than its share of priorities and problems that are ongoing in this city. How about attacking our excessive homicide rate and crime? How about attacking drivers who make it impossible to safely drive on our streets or those individuals who won’t pay their taxes? Until we live in a perfect world, the council would do well to attend to its own agenda of representing the citizens of Charlotte, leaving politics to the vote of the people.

Frank Harrington, Charlotte

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump’s actions speak the loudest

Donald Trump’s views and character have been clearly defined by his actions. The public was introduced to Trump’s racism when he championed and served as the primary mouthpiece for the debunked birther movement. His beliefs and behavior were on full display on the Access Hollywood tapes. His Charlottesville comments confirmed his acceptance of white supremacists. And his standing idly while his supporters chanted to an American citizen the deplorable phrase “send her back” is proof that this man has made America separate again. Voters must send a strong, undeniable message that America is better than Donald Trump.

Rick Foster, Denver

Democrats need to act more civil

In response to “Should Charlotte walk away from RNC 2020? Here’s what would happen next.” (July 24) and related articles:

In 2012, the Democrats had their convention in Charlotte. There are tens of thousands of conservatives that had no use for Obama or that convention. As far as I know, there were no mass demonstrations, misbehaving or riots. That is called civility. Forward to 2019 and the Republican convention is coming here. So far, there are people denouncing having it, including a city council that voted for it. With this type of early leadership, one can expect an escalation over the coming months, probably leading to demonstrations and violence. Way to go, Democrats, your leadership sets a standard for lack of civility.

Bill Wallace, Charlotte

We need to focus on our security

In response to “Justice Dept. puts Big Tech under the antitrust microscope” (July 24) and related articles:

I’m appalled to read Attorney General William Barr is proposing that companies stop using advanced encryption and other security measures that might keep enforcement officials at bay. This is clearly a violation of our First Amendment to the Constitution and provides yet another opportunity to hack into the privacy of our lives. I’ve worked in the field of technology for more than 30 years and cannot fathom providing opportunities for anyone to gain access to any of my personal information. We have a major election on the horizon in 2020 and what is being done to ensure we have no forthcoming hacking issues as we did in 2016? Attorney Barr, perhaps your focus should be prevention of exposure rather than calling for it!

Nanci Coia, Matthews

Targeting fossil fuels is targeting jobs

In response to “Respond to climate change now” (July 23 Forum):

Keith Brittain

We should all know that to "stop putting carbon dioxide into the air" all humans must stop breathing. Plants also need carbon to survive, so there goes our food source right?

The climate has been changing for millions of years and getting rid of fossil fuels will only make more Americans poorer, jobless and unable to afford fuel costs while depriving federal and state governments of much needed tax dollars.

Keith Brittain, Pineville

No matter the name, they’re still camps

We are spending too much time discussing what name we should give to what is happening at our southern border and not enough time on how we go about fixing it. In my opinion, it is a concentration camp by any definition of the word. Call it “the Happy Fun Time Center for displaced migrants” if you want, but it is still the same over-crowded, under-funded and poorly policed tragedy. The government has the moral duty to alleviate the suffering of those locked in the “not concentration camps.” So, call it what you want, but just like in the 1930s and 1940s, something must be done.