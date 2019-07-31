Letters to the Editor Protect the health insurance industry or protect your family?

Medicare for All will only help us

In response to “Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’” (July 31) and related articles:

Some choose to frame Medicare for All as a scary proposition that will "take away" private health insurance. Please, free us all from the fearful language and the profit-seeking, care-denying, complex bureaucratic nightmare of corporate health insurance! In fact, Medicare for All will ensure expanded choice of medical providers unlike private insurance plans with limited and changing networks. Improved Medicare for All will increase benefits for all (including Seniors) like vision, dental, mental health and long-term care with no out-of-pocket medical charges. The real choice is continuing to protect profits for the health insurance industry or protecting the health of our families and all Americans. Choose wisely!

Margie Storch, Charlotte

How will healthcare effect doctors?

If you’re retired and lose your physician to retirement or they moved elsewhere, it’s extremely difficult to get another physician to take you. Why is that? Most primary care doctors limit the number of Medicare patients they will take in their practice. They do so because if their practice consists only of Medicare patients, they cannot earn enough to make a decent living. If Sanders and Warren get their way, one of two things will happen. Medicare will need to pay physicians better or we will have a doctor shortage. Why go into medicine if you can’t earn a living? And if Medicare pay is better, I think Medicare for All will cost a lot more than Sanders and Warren are predicting. No politician talks about what Medicare for All will do to doctors.

Christ Koconis, Charlotte

Republicans use race to stay in power

In response to “A false narrative links the GOP and racism” (July 31):

Pat McCoy

J. Peder Zane’s defense of Donald Trump and the Republican Party against assertions that he and the party are speaking and acting in ways that can fairly be characterized as racist reads more as partisan politics than persuasive counter-argument. Whether one says “racially-charged” or “racist,” the reality is that Trump and the Republicans are using race, our oldest and ugliest political divide, unashamedly to keep themselves in power.

Merriam Webster defines white supremacy as the belief that the white race is inherently superior to other races and that white people should have control over people of other races. One need not wear a robe and a hood to behave ruthlessly to maintain power and control along racial lines, whatever adjective others might use to describe that behavior.

Pat McCoy, Charlotte

We are all created equal

In response to “Honorary whiteness is a powerful drug” (July 29):

This is "race baiting" in the best sense of the words. Can we not move on in 2019 and stop bringing up past racial history? South Africa? Really? Comparing apartheid with today’s U.S. is just ridiculous. Now we are heading in a direction where no "white person" can say anything without someone calling them a "racist." I'm definitely offended. We are all created equal.

Jeanmarie Schuler, Charlotte

Repay descendants? That’s embarrassing

In response to “Debate takeaways: Should 2020 Democrats go big or get real?” (July 31) and related articles:

I listened to the Democratic debates, especially to my choice of them at the moment, Elizabeth Warren. However, as she and others sang the song of reparations, I was saddened. As far as I know, I’m not the descendant of a slave, but I was embarrassed for those who are descendants of slaves and felt shame for the candidates. Can anyone with understanding of human value seriously propose that people can be compensated monetarily for slavery or that the descendants of slaves can be handed a check as compensation? God forgive us.

Jim Icard, Kannapolis

Four-year colleges don’t need help

All the chatter about the need for free college for all never addresses how the government would rein in the spending of colleges that continue to build palatial buildings and load up on administrators with hefty salaries. Are we seriously going to let the government pay for ever bigger buildings, athletic facilities and million-dollar salaries for football and basketball coaches? Go look at amenities the average university offers students today and ask yourself if you want your tax dollars paying for it. Maybe free community college, but that's it! These rich four-year colleges and universities don't need any more help.