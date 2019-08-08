Letters to the Editor Must Americans be sacrificed in the name of gun control?

250 shootings in only seven months

In response to “30 killed in 2 US shootings, and it could have been worse” (Aug. 5):

This weekend, our country experienced mass shooting numbers 249 and 250, all since Jan.1. Both gunmen used semi-automatic, high-powered rifles which are commonly referred to as assault rifles. Still, the debate will continue. If the NRA existed in Eastern Europe in 1944, we would recognize their position: “concentration camps do not kill people. Nazis kill people.” Surely, Americans do not have to be sacrificed before we demand meaningful gun control.

Bill Sitton, Charlotte

Guns in America are not well regulated

The Second Amendment serves as justification for the claim that every mentally ill extremist in America is entitled to have a military assault weapon and enough ammo to fight a war. The gun lobby, however, skips over the words “well regulated” and “security of a free state” in claiming the unregulated right to bear arms with our Second Amendment. Taken to the literal extreme, “arms” for the militias of the world today include shoulder launched missiles and grenade launchers. Do we really think it is a good idea to have those arms in circulation? Isn’t is just as foolish to allow civilians to have assault-style weapons with high capacity magazines? What happened to common sense?

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Trump blames everything but guns

In response to “Trump tweets, stays out of sight for hours after shootings” (Aug. 5):

The president blamed the media for the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton. Not surprising since he and GOP have never been accountable on gun violence, well above that of all other industrialized nations. Whats worse is his tweets are conflating immigration and the border with gun violence. I guess he did that in his sad way to escape accountability and keep his narrative fresh so he can continue to fearmonger immigrants as murderous rapists.

Chip Potts, Mooresville

Winston isn’t qualified for the job

In response to “CMS school board names Earnest Winston superintendent, saying it wants stability” (Aug. 2):

If it could be possible, I would charge the CMS school board with malfeasance. I cannot say why they fired Dr. Wilcox, but in this case it doesn’t matter. I will say that Earnest Winston doesn’t qualify under the previous postings of that job. He lacks the experience and education. They gave this very inexperienced new superintendent an obscene salary of someone who had a much better resume and experience. Simple desire to do a good job does nothing to deserve that kind of public money. This CMS board has committed a major crime with all of our money.

Marvin Wilson, Mint Hill

Not China’s fault we like things cheap

In response to “How Trump’s latest China tariffs could squeeze US consumers” (Aug. 2):

For years, Americans have had this insatiable desire for cheap goods. Smart entrepreneurs realized this fact. They found countries that would make cheap goods with low wage employees and inferior raw materials. Their bottom lines soared. No one, not Congress nor the executive branch of the government, thought about the effects this would have on middle class workers or American culture. Mass production goods being produced today are inferior and have short-term lives, yet Americans accept this. It is not the fault of the Chinese that we are greedy, nor is it their fault that we have American workers unemployed. It is our own desire for cheap goods no matter what the consequences.

Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland

I trust Tepper with a new stadium

In response to “Don’t give Tepper my money for Stadium” (Aug. 4 Forum):

Carol Shubkin

After reading Sunday's Forum, I see the arguments against helping pay for a new stadium have begun. So far, David Tepper appears to be a man of his word. I believe a new, multipurpose stadium would be fantastic for the businesses in Charlotte. Yes, Mr. Tepper is a billionaire; however, he came from an extremely blue collar background and worked his way up the ladder. He's willing to spend quite a bit of his own money, and Charlotte would be foolish not to partner with him. He has shown he has nothing but good intentions for our area. Don't be so quick to judge the man's intentions just because he's wealthy!