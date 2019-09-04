On guns, lawmakers must do what’s right. Put the NRA and re-election aside

Don’t let re-election, NRA come first

There is no question that assault-style weapons intended for war should be banned. They’re not necessary for hunting or home protection.

Weekly news of mass shootings has to stop.

I hold our legislators accountable. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr can enact the necessary legislation, as New Zealand was bold enough to do in record time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Do what’s right for all of us. Personal interests and re-election underwritten by the NRA should not supersede the welfare of our country.

Laurie Eckart, Davidson

Liberal hypocrisy in the gun debate

The gun is no more the culprit than a car in a drunk driving incident that kills an innocent person.

The hypocrisy in the gun debate is deafening and this is the thing that separates the gun haters from the gun lovers and their Second Amendment rights.

I’ve never heard a good answer to this question, and I suspect there is no good answer.

Hughie Sexton, Weddington

Lawmakers must be held accountable

Do you wish you had the power to set our own salary, health care, pension, benefits? This is what we have allowed our government representatives to do.

We the people must demand accountability. We have allowed our government to ruin our planet and our long-term health, physical and economic.

Look at health care, our economic disparity, our climate, our race relations, the list goes on.

Is this the nation and attitude we want to leave to our children and future generations?

Douglas Sherrow, Mint Hill

A visionary would save this store

Regarding “Lake Norman fears loss of Civil War-era building with old country store closing,” (Aug. 29):

For folks with vision, the old Terrell Country Store could anchor a Blowing Rock or Davidson type of pedestrian-friendly downtown.

However, somebody is obviously greedy and just wants strip malls and metal buildings to replace the trees and farms on Lake Norman’s last undeveloped corner.

If they were truly rich, powerful and visionary, they’d build a real downtown there that is small, pedestrian-friendly, historic and something to be proud of that will stand the test of time.

Edgar Mueller, Terrell

I blame lobbyists, weakened unions

Regarding “Here’s what CEOs around Charlotte earned in 2018” and “Lake Arbor tenants get confusing info about moving day” (Sept. 1):

The juxtaposition of these two front-page stories illustrated much of what’s wrong in the country today — too much money at the top and too little for those struggling to get by.

In a recent interview author Rob Hart recalled a president Benjamin Harrison quote: “I pity the man who wants a coat so cheap that the man or woman who makes the cloth will starve in the process.”

This unfortunately seems to be the philosophy of today’s business — Chicago School economics carried to an extreme, destroying the middle class and creating even greater hardship for those living in even lower standards. Weakened unions and the enormous intrusion of corporate influence in politics through lobbying and campaigns is much of the cause.

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte

Make health care an issue when you vote

As hurricane Dorian approaches, it’s a good time to remember our disdain for those who might price gouge victims of this potentially horrific disaster. Thankfully, N.C. laws prohibit that.

It’s too bad the same good conscience is not applied to health care pricing.

The evidence is overwhelming that Americans are getting gouged in every phase of health care. Why? Is it because lawmakers don’t understand the problem?

Is it because, collectively, they take in a billion dollars or more in “donations” from the health care providers, insurers and pharmaceutical industries?

Or, is it because we, the people, don’t care enough to make it an issue? Make it an issue and vote.

Peter McCranie Jr., Charlotte

Time to regulate hurricane hype

Ron Feuer

The TV news media publicize hurricanes much more than their projected potential to do major damage to the East Coast.

This has proven to be the case far too many times in the recent past.

News media should be regulated as to how much they can scare the population just to show commercials while these storms are being updated as to their final forecasts. This needs to be stopped.

Ron Feuer, Charlotte