What’s the liberal faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill so afraid of?

Expose students to conservative ideas

Regarding “Faculty: The problem with a conservative new UNC program,” (Sept. 8 Opinion):

The UNC-Chapel Hill faculty has become one big snowflake, just like the students.

Why are faculty so afraid of exposing students to some conservative principle? Are they afraid some students might actually begin to think for themselves and question leftist ideology?

Whatever happened to the time-honored mantra: Colleges should teach how to think, not what to think?

Mac McCall, Taylorsville

Trying to stifle free thinking at UNC

To call current educators “outsiders” and then import true outsiders with a single biased goal is hypocrisy.

Historically when authoritarians attempt a national takeover incremental priorities are to control communications and to stifle free thinking academics.

Are “re-education camps” somewhere in the future?

George Hinson, Concord

Put this stipulation on ASC tax money

I was pleased to read that Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to increase government representation on the Arts & Science Council board of directors in the event the quarter-cent sales tax increase is approved by voters in November.

Bill Hamelau

As they continue to look at oversight and stewardship guidelines, they absolutely must adopt the following stipulation: Not one cent of tax revenue should be used to fund the compensation of the ASC president/CEO.

The 2018 Form 990 for the ASC shows total CEO compensation at $224,829.

Allowing tax revenue to be used to help fund the CEO’s compensation would be incredibly insensitive and insulting to the hard-working taxpayers of our region, some of whom work two or three jobs to survive.

Bill Hamelau, Charlotte

Put limits on funding coastal damage

Regarding “Hurricanes are sending a message to NC,” (Sept. 9 Editorial):

Sheila Evans

The N.C. legislature needs to pass laws that restrict building permits so that any new buildings on the N.C. coast have to be built on land that is so many feet from the oceans, sound and rivers, and so many feet above sea level.

If current buildings are damaged more than 50 percent by a storm they would be taken down and the state would reimburse the owner for the assessed value of the lot only.

Also, highways such as N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks should not be rebuilt time after time at taxpayer expense.

Sheila Evans, Charlotte

McConnell is like Willie Sutton

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Trump wouldn’t have had to take money from military projects if Democrats had given him the money. Sounds a lot like Willie Sutton saying something like: I wouldn’t have to rob the bank if they had given me the money.

E.T. Shafer, Charlotte

Do your part to end pedestrian deaths

“NC pedestrian deaths far outpacing population growth” (Aug. 28) is a wake-up call for driver safety.

Steve Benkosky

Yes, distracted pedestrians are partially responsible for the problem; however, I agree with the article, “drivers are ultimately responsible for crashes involving pedestrians.”

So, let’s wake up and do our part. Let’s slow down, stay off the phone, not drive while impaired, stop running red lights, pay better attention, etc.

Let’s all take pride in knowing that we are doing our part to help reduce needless traffic deaths.

Steve Benkosky, Boone

Must admit, Sanford did some good

Regarding “Ex-SC Gov. Sanford adds name to GOP long shots against Trump,” (Sept. 9)

Hiking the Appalachian Trail in Argentina was dumb. Mark Sanford’s baggage is heavy, yet President Trump regularly presents himself as a choirboy.

Remember that Sanford did clean up some South Carolina politics. Remember that Nikki Haley learned from him and respected what he was trying to do to reform S.C. politics.

Sanford’s governorship paved the way for Nikki Haley’s courage, leadership and success.

Sanford may be an outlier, but he will talk about fiscal responsibility and “old” Republican values. I wouldn’t vote for him, but welcome to the race.

Sam Roberson, Fort Mill