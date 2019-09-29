I applaud Smith’s call for unity, but one thing stands in the way: Donald Trump

Divide will remain until Trump is out

Regarding “The gap between us is widening,” (Oct. 27 Opinion):

While I applaud writer Kenny Smith’s call for sensible and less emotional discussion between conservatives and liberals, he omits an overriding factor that permeates all political discussion in our country today, one that more than anything else engenders bitterness and divide. Donald Trump.

As long as Republicans continue to support Trump’s corrupt, and now likely impeachable, behavior and his hatred toward our institutional values, no emotionless discussion is possible.

By their support of him they tacitly communicate support for misogyny, homophobia, racism, and yes, white supremacy. Democrats and independents must continue to vehemently oppose them so long as Trump and his cohorts are in office.

Alan Shubin, Charlotte

Push by ferocious Dems could backfire

Democrats in Congress are reacting to recent Trump information like a pack of hungry wild dogs seeing fresh meat.

They’re rushing in to consume it without verifying “is it real,” “is it spoiled,” or even if it might be poisoned.

Satisfying a short-term hunger might yield long-term consequences if not carefully considered.

Bob Garner, Charlotte

GOP’s reluctance on this is astonishing

Republicans think it was acceptable to impeach a president for lying under oath about having sex with an intern, but they don’t think it’s legitimate to have an impeachment inquiry into what the Inspector General called a “credible” and “urgent” whistleblower complaint.

According to the complaint, the president used the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election and White House officials were “directed” to remove the electronic transcript of his phone call from a computer system where such transcripts are typically stored.

Do the Republicans in Congress really think this credible whistleblower complaint is not worthy of further investigation by Congress?

Leslie Goldfarb, Charlotte

No taxpayer funds for billionaires

Regarding “Tepper may ask the city for millions in stadium upgrades for Major League Soccer bid,” (Sept. 24):

It used to be that billionaires gave back to their communities, building hospitals and libraries, creating charitable foundations and sponsoring the arts. But some in this generation want to continue to expand their wealth, which is fine, but they are asking for handouts from the taxpayers to do so.

When the average person wants something they can’t pay cash for, they have to save up, borrow money, or forego the purchase.

Billionaires get to ask for handouts when they can afford what they want. What a world!

John Coble, Charlotte

Zane should gather facts on climate

Regarding “The danger of doomsday climate fears,” (Sept. 25 Opinion):

Op-ed writer J. Peder Zane admits that climate change denial is a real problem, but 98 percent of climate scientists agree human activity is responsible for global warming. We face a doomsday future if the human race doesn’t do more to reduce greenhouse gases.

I would ask him whether he has talked with the UN scientists about their latest report that the oceans are warming at a far faster rate that we thought, or with any of the other scientists who have the facts that he questions.

The public deserves writers who can give us the facts about the urgency and information about how we are and can make faster progress.

Nancy C. Bryant, Norwood

Remove Jackson name from US 74

One of the most important highways in North Carolina, U.S. 74, is currently called “Andrew Jackson Highway” in most parts of the state.

While a respected early U.S. president, Andrew Jackson is well recognized by many as a strong force in the genocide, relocation and abuse of Indigenous people in the U.S.

Given that the highway runs through stolen Native American land, this name adds extremely offensive insult to injury.

One N.C. county has renamed this highway “American Indian Highway.” This name change is the least we could do to acknowledge the vicious history of oppression and attacks on Native people in our state. It would mean so much to so many in North Carolina and across the country.

Caroline Garrido, Gastonia