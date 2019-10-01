Think of the Trump impeachment inquiry as an episode of Law and Order

Law and Order: the Trump episode





Regarding “Push by ferocious Dems could backfire” (Sept. 29 Forum):

Mary Newsom

The writer says Democrats in Congress should not leap ahead without facts. Yet finding facts is precisely what an impeachment inquiry does – in this case looking into a whistleblower’s allegations about the president and Ukraine.

Based on that evidence, the U.S. House will decide – or not – whether to recommend a trial in the Senate.

Think of the show, “Law and Order.” The House is like cops Lennie Briscoe or Olivia Benson, looking for evidence strong enough to convince Jack McCoy to prosecute.

If the evidence is good enough, the case goes to trial, with the Senate as jury. Da dum.

Mary Newsom, Charlotte

Here’s how I’d end partisan games

Don Schonder

Time for the partisan games to end. The Democrats began the game before the 2016 election.

Now, based on one stupid phone call, we are subjected to another run of Congressional partisanship where the country is held hostage.

Let’s stop and make a prisoner exchange. Republicans put up Trump, McConnell and McCarthy. Democrats counter with Pelosi, Schumer, Waters. They all leave office January 2021, regardless of when their term expires.

This leadership has way too much baggage to every be constructive.

Don Schonder, Charlotte

Republicans must keep this in mind

Mitt Romney deserves a call out for his courage. His comments regarding Trump’s Ukraine mess, albeit tepid, are the only ones by a Republican senator coming close to criticizing Trump’s clear abuse of power.

The country cannot expect Republican Party leaders to oppose any action by Trump, no matter how harmful it is to our democratic standards.

Republicans should remember that the conduct they uphold now becomes the new norm. In the future, the person applying that norm could be a Democrat.

Kenneth Raynor, Charlotte

On stadium, take a broader view

Regarding “Is $200 million too much for the MLS in Charlotte?” (Sept. 29 Editorial):

John H. Clark

This editorial urged City Council to take a business approach to a proposal from David Tepper to upgrade the Bank of America stadium to accommodate a major league soccer team.

That’s one approach, but City Council members should take a broader perspective.

Think about this sentence in the Observer editorial: “ ...$200 million would eclipse most every other city’s investment by tens of millions.”

Should City Council provide that much money to support an entertainment enterprise with, yes, a solid economic punch for some businesses — mainly Tepper — while facing a variety of major problems facing its citizens? Give it some thought.

John H. Clark, Charlotte

City should demand this of Tepper

It is to be expected that Panthers owner David Tepper will twist arms to get subsidies from municipalities for his NFL and MLS franchises. It is a fair request, but cities need not be fools.

Cities and counties should demand in return for their sizable subsidies more than some hoped-for tax revenues.

Those municipalities donating so significantly should demand to receive non-voting equity in those franchises. Upon sale of the teams or with distributions from those franchises, the municipalities could restock their coffers for the next, more expensive request without taxing visitors excessively. Tepper has become deservedly wealthy by following that exact playbook.

Ross Annable, Harrisburg

Causey sets a refreshing example

N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey again made headlines by doing the right thing: Calling on Blue Cross NC CEO Patrick Conway to resign.

Last year, Causey went to authorities when Durham businessman Greg Lindberg attempted to bribe him, leading to Lindberg’s arrest and the resignation of Robin Hayes as chair of the N.C. Republican Party.

In an era when the ethics and behavior of many public figures leave much to be desired, Causey’s example is quite refreshing.

Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte