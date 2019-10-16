ASC must deal with declining donations without imposing its problem on the public

Taxpayers shouldn’t have to help ASC

The quarter-cent sales tax increase is being sold by the Arts & Science Council and its partners as an investment.

However, sales tax is a regressive tax impacting people (nurses, teacher, police, etc.) who would benefit from investments in affordable housing.

Only 16 percent of the increase is for education, 34 percent for parks, and 45 percent to support arts, primarily the ASC which already depends on 36 percent of its income from government grants.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

While the ASC does wonderful things for our community, it must deal with declining donations without imposing its financial crisis on the public.

Dale W. Saville, Charlotte

Dale W. Saville

Voters deserve facts on proposed tax

The writer is a Mecklenburg Commissioner.

In the interest of truth and transparency, I would appreciate it if supporters of the quarter-cent tax would stop saying the tax “would not be applied to purchase of groceries, medicine and gas.”

Pat Cotham

Prescriptions and gasoline have never been subject to state or local tax. Prepared food already is taxed at a higher rate and would increase with the quarter-cent tax. Non-food items, like paper towels and aluminum foil, also would be subject to the increase. Over-the-counter medications, candy, feminine products, and dietary supplements would be subject to the higher tax rate at any grocery store or retailer.

Voters deserve the facts.

Pat Cotham, Charlotte

Trump has nullified U.S. credibility

Bruce Hendee

History has recorded Vietnam as the only war we’ve “lost.” Now, we have another, far worse.

In Vietnam, we negotiated a solution that turned defense of South Vietnam over to the South Vietnamese. In Syria, with one phone call, Trump ordered troops to simply abandon their posts. He left our long-standing allies, the Kurds, to fend for themselves. No negotiated solution, no schedule of withdrawal.

The result: a bloody Turkish invasion, risk of ISIS resurgence, and to survive our Kurdish allies must turn to our enemies (Syria and Russia) for help. Who’ll be our allies next time? What credibility will Trump have? And, exactly what “favor” was promised on that phone call?

Bruce Hendee, Shelby

Let’s see where the evidence leads

Regarding “The Democrats’ desperate impeachment efforts will backfire,” (Oct. 14 Opinion):

Pat McCoy

The fundamental problem with the talking points Desiree Zapata Miller employs is her contention that the transcript of the phone call doesn’t warrant impeachment.

That incomplete version of the call is not the only evidence suggesting that Trump might have conditioned military aid to Ukraine on their willingness to interfere in the 2020 election.

Partisans should take a deep breath and see where the evidence leads.

Foreign interference distorted the 2016 election and any efforts to solicit it again in 2020 are a very serious matter, indeed.

Pat McCoy, Charlotte

Making sense of symbols, history

In rebuilding this Jim Crow-era rail car — a stark reminder of a terrible history when segregation was the norm — are we not paying tribute in the same way an artist was attempting to acknowledge a period of time through a statue?

The symbolic implications of a segregated train car are vastly more representational of racism and social division in history than the presence of the passive Silent Sam, meant to stand as a marker for fallen young men from 150 years ago.

Both of these types of monuments are ways for us to makes sense of our past — and see how far we’ve come. Trying hard to look past the irony.

Kimberly McQuay, Charlotte

Calif. wildfires should worry us all

I walked in the park last week looking at lawns that used to be green but now are crispy brown or just dirt in spots.

I couldn’t help but wonder if California’s wildfires are harbingers of what will happen here and elsewhere globally, as global warming gets more intense.

It’s horrifying to contemplate having power cut off during a heat wave just to prevent potential fires from spreading. Imagine having no ability to cool your house, keep food fresh or charge your phone so you can be notified of emergency situations.

We need to contact members of Congress now and tell them to get behind a bipartisan plan to address climate change while we still can.

Kim Fanelly, Mint Hill