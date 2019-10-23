Please David Tepper, locate that MLS practice facility at the old Eastland Mall site

Please give Eastland site serious thought

There is word the City and Carolina Panthers are exploring the possibility of a Major League Soccer team headquarters and practice facility at the Eastland Mall site.

SCORE! This would be such a needed uplift for that site and for east Charlotte. Please Mr. Tepper, give this opportunity some very serious consideration.

C.C. Ryder, Charlotte

Rely on benefactor’s grace to fund arts?

Bonnie Likens

Regarding “A sales tax for the arts and parks? Our recommendation,” (Oct. 20 Editorial):

In response to this editorial, I ask what is the right way to fund these items? Property tax, fees, sales tax?

Excluding prescriptions, staple groceries, gas and rent makes the sales tax less likely to affect those who can’t afford it and captures visitor’s revenue.

Maybe the question is really who makes sure arts education and experiences, outdoor adventures, and quality schooling are not reserved for the wealthy. The community does! Unless we feel comfortable relying on a benefactor’s graces.

Bonnie Likens, Charlotte

Doctors like mine aren’t paid enough

Regarding “101 NC doctors got big money from drug and medical device firms. Here’s what it means,” (Oct. 17):

Many people will rush to judge doctor compensation as over the top based on this article.

Dr. William Hodges Davis replaced both of my ankles successfully. Without Dr. Davis, I know I would be confined to a wheelchair with a very low quality of life.

The doctors you mentioned are highly specialized and perform complex surgeries. Additionally, they work closely with the drug and medical supply companies to improve their parts.

In my opinion they are not compensated enough.

Robert R. Fenton, Charlotte

Regulate doctor, drug company ties

Small wonder U.S. medical costs, particularly for prescriptions, are the most expensive in the world.

While a good relationship between drug and device companies and doctors may be a necessity, it seems impossible to believe this does not result in a significant influence for individual doctors receiving payments in the amounts indicated, in addition to the elevated costs to consumers.

This warrants further investigation and likely government intervention.

Donald T. Meyer, Denver, NC

CATS should rethink light rail priorities

Bob Kirby

Although the idea of a light rail line to the airport may have a glitzy appeal, it’d be a mistake to give priority to this segment.

The dysfunctional levels of congestion are on Independence Boulevard, I-77 from the north and south, and I-85 from the south. Attention to these routes will provide the most benefits.

Furthermore, serious efforts toward ticket monitoring on the trains could substantially increase revenues, as well as demonstrate the true level of usage of the system.

Bob Kirby, Charlotte

Witnesses must step up in gun cases

Bill Lane

Regarding “Experts: NC needs money, stronger laws to attack gun crimes,” (Oct. 16):

Mecklenburg County prosecutors are unable to get convictions on a lot of gun crimes because of the “creed of the street.”

No one wants to come forward to testify against those who continue to be arrested for gun crimes. There have been shootings where there was a room full of folks at the scene but they wouldn’t come forward because they don’t want to get involved.

If they do give a statement they often back out at trial time, thus the DA’s office dismisses the case after an extended period of trying to get the offender to plea. Offenders know no one will testify against them.

It’s not guns; it’s people who won’t come forward.

Bill Lane, Polkville

Meadows offers only red herrings

I contacted Congressman Mark Meadows office and received a quick, albeit boilerplate, response; three paragraphs of misrepresentations, red herrings and obfuscation were nicely laid out.

I asked how the congressman could support the corrupt and none too bright occupant of the White House.

His response first suggested the whistleblower’s complaint didn’t rise to relevancy for Bill Barr’s Justice Department. Next, he claimed the president’s Ukrainian “shakedown” was harmless because Trump never said ”quid pro quo.”

Meadows closed by pointing out that Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t called for an official “impeachment vote,” though neither the House rules or Constitution require such action.

Meadows is playing the “short game” here and should know better.

Bob Bennett, Pisgah Forest