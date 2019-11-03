Fed rate cut was a mistake. It’ll only encourage people to borrow more, save less

Fed rate cut was a big mistake

The Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut is a big mistake.

All that rate cuts do is encourage people to save less and borrow more.

As the Great Recession of 10 years ago showed us, this borrowing and spending binge is what got us in trouble in the first place. People spent when they should have been saving. The result is people have nothing saved for retirement and must work longer and rely more on Social Security to make up for what people used to save.

If people borrowed less and saved more, we’d see debt fall and people able to live more comfortably in retirement and not place burdens on Social Security.

Stephen V. Gilmore, Charlotte

Why I’m voting ‘no’ on referendum

I’m voting “no” to the sales tax increase. I love art and the parks, and education is very important. However, nothing touches the everyday lives of more people, at every social and economic level, than public transportation. Once we use up the revenue from this sale tax increase, it is unlikely the state will grant us another chance any time soon.

Robert Bischoff, Charlotte

Plan for sales tax is not concrete

Is it wrong to worry that these local government leaders have not made a concrete proposal on the proposed quarter-cent sales tax – just the old “trust me to do what I said”?

I remember other promises — like the cost of certain projects, or asking voters if they wanted a coliseum downtown, or urging them to approve an affordable housing bond. How did those work out?

David F. Payne, Charlotte

Tillis, Burr place party over country

I am deeply ashamed of Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis’ decision to sign on to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s condemnation of the impeachment inquiry.

The U.S. House is following the appropriate process as part of its oversight and investigatory responsibilities.

The inquiry is an attempt to collect facts. It is not a trial, and private interviews — where Republicans and Democrats both have access to the individuals being interviewed — are appropriate.

Attempts by lawmakers to misrepresent, discredit and disrupt the process are embarrassing and ill-informed. It smacks of placing party over country and is very disappointing.

Julie Crandall, Mooresville

I see no crime in Trump’s actions

Regarding “The political challenge for NC evangelicals” (Oct. 31 Opinion):

I have read the record of President Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine and do not see where he might have “broken the law.“ Some in the State Department might not like what the president said, but there is no crime.

All you liberals, just take a pill and work to find a candidate who can beat Trump in the 2020 election, as the Senate will not impeach him. It will save you a lot of stress.

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

Sen. McConnell’s blockade must end

Mary Ann Evanoff

When are voters going to be fed up with the mudslinging by our current administration and his lemmings in Congress?

For almost four years the Republican Party has passed absolutely nothing to better the middle class.

Manufacturing jobs are leaving, health care is no better, real wages have gone down, and housing is in crisis.

The party has, however, given a generous tax break to the rich. The only tangible results: The rich keep more money, and an exponential increase in the national debt.

We must insist that Sen. Mitch McConnell brings to the floor the more than 200 bills that the House has passed.

Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland

Duke’s solar credit plan is self-serving

Julie Tuggle

Theoretically, a transition to renewable energy should save people money. But in reality, probably not — because Duke Energy’s policies on the use of renewable energy are self-serving.

Although customers can use accumulated solar power credits toward their utility bill, these credits zero out at the end of May each year — right before air conditioner usage starts — so any unused credits remaining in your account go back to Duke. And unless you’ve got an electric furnace, you likely won’t use up your credits during the winter either.

This way, Duke conveniently gets to have their cake and eat it too, and slow their customers’ transition to renewable energy in the meantime.

Julie Tuggle, Charlotte