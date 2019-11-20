NC has the most vitriolic, dysfunctional state government of any state I’ve lived in

Embarrassed to be an NC Republican

Regarding Gene Nichol “The arrogance of abusive power in NC,” (Nov. 18 Opinion):

I am from Alan Simpson country, my wife from Bob Dole country and we have lived in Charlotte for the last three years. North Carolina is the most vitriolic, dysfunctional state government we have ever seen in the many states we have lived in.

I am embarrassed to call myself a Republican in this state due to the GOP’s behaviors and cannot wait to return to a state with a legislature that values debate, negotiation, and finding equitable solutions to benefit the people, not self-interests.

Unbelievable.

David Lowe, Charlotte

We’re lucky to have Sen. Jeff Jackson

Thank you for Gene Nichol’s op-ed on the failure of N.C. Republicans to call the vote to try to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget veto. They want to override, yet won’t call for a vote until the Democrats aren’t present.

Shouldn’t there be a limit on how long they can keep the budget hostage after a veto?

In Frank Capra’s classic “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Jefferson Smith (Jimmy Stewart) is appointed to the Senate and has his values and patriotism tested in much the same way by the corruption he finds there.

We in Mecklenburg County are fortunate to have Sen. Jeff Jackson representing us in Raleigh and fighting, despite entrenched power and arrogance, for the values that make us a democracy.

Eileen Paroff, Charlotte

I hope Causey’s integrity rubs off

Regarding “Mike Causey has key role in Lindberg, BCBS sagas. Who is he?” (Nov. 17):

How refreshing it was to read about Republican Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s willingness to blow the whistle on members of his own party.

We can only hope that his courage and integrity will inspire fellow Republicans Thom Tillis, Lindsey Graham and Mark Meadows to stop defending and enabling the corruption at the very top of their party. Sadly, this tiresome trio’s obsequious obstruction of justice in the Ukraine bribery investigation is far more typical of what we’ve been getting lately from the Republican Party.

Greg Carr, Cornelius

Barr must come forward with proof

As Trump continues to take a wrecking ball to the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy, Attorney General William Barr accuses Democrats of “waging a scorched-earth, no-holds-barred war of resistance against this administration” and “undermining the rule of law.”

During the same speech last week at the Federalist Society, he praised Trump’s resiliency and accused Democrats of destroying our democracy. Really? If Trump, Barr and the GOP have proof that this impeachment inquiry is nothing but a witch hunt and fake news, now is the time to come forward and defend their conspiracy positions.

However, Trump and his administration along with the GOP do not get to rewrite the Articles of Impeachment or the Constitution. The GOP hypocrisy is breathtaking.

Dot Meixler, Huntersville

I’m so tired of Kaepernick’s antics

The NFL and Nike’s drama queen, Colin Kaepernick, once again demonstrated he is all about himself and headlines. After complaining for three years of racism and being denied a job, he was given an opportunity to prove his game and intentions. Instead, he proved to be the buffoon he is.

Look around the league and you still see a lot of empty seats ever since he kneeled. That will continue, and may get worse. People are so tired of overpaid celebrity athletes and their egos when they bring nothing to the table.

Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis

NCAA is a racket and a disgrace

The NCAA is such a racket. I can’t believe they’ve been able to get away with taking advantage of student-athletes for so long.

It’s such a disgrace. Yet, they continue to resist sharing what these athletes have earned for the NCAA. Have they forgotten that greed is one of the seven deadly sins?

Elizabeth Will, Shelby

A wake-up call for local pet owners

Regarding “Curb development; give coyotes space,” (Nov. 17 Forum):

I feel horrible for the couple who lost their cat to coyotes recently. I don’t know how I could cope with such a loss. But pet owners in and around Charlotte really need to be more diligent about watching over their small and medium-sized pets when they spend time outdoors. Pets don’t know the risk, yet owners do — the presence of coyotes has been covered well by TV and the newspaper.

My hope is that all pet owners wake up to the situation now so that Harley the cat will not have died in vain.

Blair Plyler, Charlotte