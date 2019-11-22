Whether you supported sales tax or voted ‘no,’ it’s time to pony up on donations

Sales tax failed, it’s time to pony up

To all supporters of the sales tax and the many who voted “no” for logistical and governance reasons, it is time to put your money where your mouth is. In this season of giving, consider making a new charitable donation or increasing your giving to local organizations supporting the arts, parks and education by a quarter-percent of your 2019 spending.

With the tax failing at the ballot box, the funding shortfalls for many organizations still persist. If it was fair a month ago in your mind to pay a little extra to support these initiatives, surely it still is now.

And for those who voted no because they thought the tax supported the wrong priorities, there are many quality organizations working towards affordable housing, too.

Robbie Squibb, Charlotte

Robbie Squibb

Plan puts doctors at mercy of insurers

Price controls will not fix surprise medical billing.

The proposed Lower Health Care Costs Act would mandate prices for out-of-network care based on insurers’ in-network payments. Doctors would lose their freedom to run independent offices. They would be at the mercy of insurance companies’ pricing.

That’s not a free market, and it will cause providers to close their doors, leaving the rest of us with fewer choices for care.

Congress needs a different plan for surprise bills that uses market forces.

Amy Roland, Charlotte

US policy on settlements is flawed

Regarding “Trump changes decades-old US position on illegality of Israeli settlements,” (Nov. 19):

President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have announced a new policy saying that building Israeli settlements on the West Bank is not illegal because international law has not brought peace.

Looking at the map, the West Bank is not in Israel and eastern Ukraine is not in Russia.

Have we given Russia’s Putin the green light to take over part of Ukraine by saying international law can now be replaced by the law of who has the biggest guns?

Olav Nilender, Charlotte

Dems in Congress are doing their job

Regarding “Trump has actively attacked issues,” (Nov. 17 Forum):

I found this misguided opinion of President Trump’s perceived accomplishments to be viewed with a biased eye while turning a blind eye to the chaotic and criminal behavior he is truly responsible for.

Democrats are not terrified of Trump, but rather supporters like this Forum writer who admire his reckless behavior and felonious activities.

Democrats in the Congress are doing their appointed job of oversight in bringing a criminal to justice in spite of Republicans’ willfulness in seeing justice served.

Larry Vogt, Mooresville

I don’t consider 5Church spat news

Regarding “Mecklenburg Health Dept. whistle-blower sues county,“ (Nov. 19):

The one-third page article about the whistle-blower being fired for trying to get improper health procedures acknowledged and corrected at the Mecklenburg County Health Department and losing his pension is news. Very important news for the residents of Charlotte and the rest of Mecklenburg County to know.

But the long article about the lawsuit involving co-owners of a restaurant arguing over policies and procedures of the restaurant is not news. (“Bitter fight among 5Church owners ends with $1 verdict,” Nov. 19)

Is there one person in Mecklenburg who would call that news? I doubt it.

Ralph Hildreth, Charlotte

Spend to repaint lane dividers

Regarding “City Council approves $50 million Silver Line contract. Here’s what happens next,” (Nov. 13):

It’s a shame that our city leaders can spend $50 million for a light-rail design study, yet they can’t spend money that will impact the safety of all who drive and ride in Charlotte.

Repaint the lane dividers so we’ll know which lane we are in.

It is shameful to live in this city which has not paid attention to this. Very dangerous.

John Buckwell, Charlotte

I can’t give away Panthers tickets

Regarding “Too many empty seats at games,” (Nov. 17 Forum):

I would love to “make someone happy” by donating or giving my Panthers tickets to a nonprofit or a couple of kids as this letter writer suggested.

Unfortunately, that’s no longer possible.

l used to donate my tickets to silent auctions or pass them on to friends. Now, none of us have tickets to donate. They are all electronic and can’t be printed out to pass on. Brilliant move.

I suspect I won’t have this to worry about next year. I’m out.

Charles Davant, Blowing Rock