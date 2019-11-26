Foundation For The Carolinas deserves an apology

Apologize to the Foundation

Regarding “Foundation for the Carolinas has an important question to answer about hate group donations,” (Nov. 21 Editorial):

The Observer has gone way too far now with its political correctness. Foundation For The Carolinas does an outstanding job for both its donors and the charities and nonprofits it supports.

To try to force your opinion of who is an approved or unapproved recipient on this community is totally unacceptable. You owe this city, the donors and the charities, Foundation For The Carolinas, and especially Michael Marsicano an unequivocal apology.

Jim Miller, Charlotte

‘Nonprofit’ hospitals deserve scrutiny

Bill Lane

Regarding “‘Medicare for All’ won’t fix soaring health care costs,” (Nov 20 Opinion):

Thank you, Kevin Schulman, for not only challenging Big Pharma as the problem with medical cost, but including hospitals as a part of the problem. And in most cases those hospitals are “not for profit” money machines.

Look at the pay of the executives and the administrative staff. Also all the advertising with splashy ads, like we have a choice of where to go.

If my doctor has privileges at Novant I can’t tell him or her that I want to go to Atrium. I will have to get another doctor.

The Democratic candidates all attack Big Pharma but fall short of the other side of the problem, the hospitals and their control of the medical care market. Why?

Bill Lane, Polkville

Race of sheriffs doesn’t matter

I read — and re-read several times — the Nov. 21 article professing to fact check the controversy between N.C. sheriffs and ICE. By way of explaining background information, the writer/editors included the fact that in Nov. 2018 voters elected seven black sheriffs in North Carolina.

I am unable to find a connection between the skin color of the sheriffs and the disagreement between them and ICE regarding their respective job responsibilities.

I feel that the controversy itself is intended to stoke fears based on race. And the inclusion of the sheriff’s race was intended to further fan the fires. I don’t consider that to be legitimate “fact checking.” In my mind, it invalidates the article. It has become difficult at best, verging on impossible, to discover any facts.

Nell Ann Craig, Charlotte

Fulfilling a constitutional duty

Decrying impeachment as a partisan “waste of time” is reductive and unwise. The argument ignores Congress’ constitutional duty to provide oversight of the executive branch.

The presidential election which happens every four years is separate from the issue of impeachment; the latter is a tool expressly given to Congress to be used if a public official’s actions are incompatible with the office they hold.

Regardless of the hyper-partisan, divided times we live in, Congress has an obligation to at least explore the allegations against the president. Some people may wish to ignore the facts and question reality, but as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said in his moving testimony, this is a country where “right” still matters.

Trey Gibson, Charlotte

Stop lapping up conspiracy theories

In 1956 Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev told Western leaders: “We will bury you.”

It appears that the burial is well underway. Social media made it possible for Russia to meddle in the 2016 election to the advantage of Donald Trump. This meddling continues as baseless conspiracy theories circulate to bring down a potential presidential contender in the next election.

Unfortunately, half our population, led by our president, laps up these theories like cats at a dish of cream. Wake up before the U.S. becomes an oligarchy just like Russia.

Donna Hatfield, Cornelius

Yes, impeachment is a waste of time

Regarding “Partisan impeachment is a waste of time and dangerous.” (Nov. 22 Opinion)... Thank you, Andrew Malcolm, for the message everyone needs to understand.

Nelle Rose Beverly, Charlotte

Pastor’s theology is flawed; sin is sin

Roger Barbee

Regarding “Pro-Trump pastor accuses America of ‘trying to impeach Jesus too’ on NC church sign,” (Nov. 21):

I suggest that Pastor Tim B. Jones of Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis rethink his theology. He’s quoted as saying that Trump lines up with his Christian values on “some of those bigger points.” Last time I checked, sin is sin. Abortion is no worse than stealing. All is wrong.

Roger Barbee, Mooresville