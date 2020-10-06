Is this the formula for a great America - great medical care and no taxes for rich guys?

President Donald Trump stands on a balcony after returning to the White House on Monday night from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was treated for COVID-19. ALEX BRANDON AP

Confounded by Trump’s messaging

President Trump’s messaging is increasingly confusing.

The great Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he was treated by the best doctors in a private suite with not yet approved for the rest of us experimental drugs, have him doing a war dance about defeating COVID-19 — which he says is nothing to worry about. This, despite 210,000 deaths.

America’s national debt under Trump had increased by nearly $7 trillion. We have some clue why, since smart rich guys like him pay virtually no taxes while piling up hundreds of millions in wealth.

Is this the formula for a great America — no taxes and extra-special medical care for the super rich while the losers pay the taxes and do the dying? If we buy this, maybe he is right calling us suckers.

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Hey canvassers, get off my porch

My mother in-law passed away from COVID-19 last week. The numbers are no longer statistics, they are personal.

As my family grieves, someone canvassing for a candidate comes to our house and rings the bell, without a mask. I ask why he isn’t wearing a mask, he says he has one, pulls it from his pocket and puts it back. I wonder has he been tested for COVID-19? How long ago? How many people has he contacted today? Their ages? Preexisting conditions? I tell him to get off my porch.

Door-to-door canvassing during a pandemic? Do we want a candidate who cares so little about constituents?

Allen Pugh, Charlotte

Don’t do as Trump did. Wear the mask.

Unlike others, I wasn’t shocked that President Trump contracted COVID-19. When you recklessly ignore the CDC’s recommendations to prevent spread of the virus, you’re likely to get it.

I hope and pray that he, his wife, and all who’ve tested positive have a speedy recovery. Let this be a lesson to us all.

Other than discomfort, there are no downsides to wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing. It is selfish and dangerous to not follow the CDC’s guidelines. Please do your part.

Sham Ostapko, Huntersville

Cunningham is taking responsibility

At least Cal Cunningham had the courage to admit falling from grace. That is a rare man. Especially for a politician. I’d much rather have a senator who admits the truth when confronted with it, than the majority who run for office who will continue to lie about their wrongdoings.

Elizabeth Will, Shelby

We must demand more of candidates

A political candidate is caught cheating on his wife and we collectively shrug. Not one, but two sitting presidents are accused of having extramarital affairs and again we shrugged. If character is absent in today’s political candidates, perhaps it’s because we’re not demanding it.

Mike Hancock, Maiden

Religion should not be a litmus test

Regarding “Justices slam court’s 2015 decision in gay marriage case,” (Oct. 5):

It’s 2020. Why are we still debating whether it should be legal or not that someone’s religious litmus test can be used in a civil matter? What if someone’s “truly held” religious beliefs dictate that women should be subservient to men or that slavery is condoned in the Bible, so, therefore it should be brought back?

I may or may not like or approve of what two people do, but, in a country that guarantees a freedom of religion as well as a freedom from a religion being forced upon you, religion should not be made the basis for granting a civil license, period. If you want to kick two people out of your church for breaking “your rule,” have at it.

Charlie Fortanbary, Charlotte

This is what the war on drugs has done





Regarding “CMPD videos show Easter being arrested, left alone,” (Oct. 2):

The tragic death of Harold Easter shows what the war on drugs has done to our society. Instead of being helped and treated, Easter is subjected to an arrest and ultimately in this case, his death.

This war puts the lives of all of us in peril, not to mention the police officers, all because some politicians many years ago decided which plants people should be able to put into their own bodies.

Drug addiction is a medical and psychological problem, plain and simple. The government learned a lesson during alcohol prohibition but fails to see the parallels with other drugs.

Pete Pappas, Charlotte

