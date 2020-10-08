Sen. Thom Tillis says integrity matters, but I haven’t seen him display much of it

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during an Oct. 1 debate with Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in Raleigh. GERRY BROOME AP

‘Integrity’? I don’t see much in Sen. Tillis





Sen. Thom Tillis says Cal Cunningham “owes the people of North Carolina a full explanation.”

How about Tillis giving the people of North Carolina a full explanation of why he has supported — in lockstep — the morally abject behavior of Donald Trump while so many N.C. people watched in shock.

I would say to Tillis: If it’s about “integrity,” you lose. I’d rather vote for Stormy Daniels than see Tillis undermine our democracy any longer.

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte

Cunningham should suspend campaign

Like Cal Cunningham, I’m certified as a judge advocate and hold the rank of Lt. Colonel (retired).

It is with great disappointment that I feel compelled to share the opinion that Cunningham does not possess the judgment nor moral values to represent our great state in the U.S. Senate.

He clearly demonstrated shockingly poor judgment to conduct an extramarital affair, in his family’s home, in the middle of his campaign. He should suspend his campaign and withdraw from the race.

Bob Durgin, Waxhaw

How will you explain this to your kids?

Cal Cunningham had an extramarital affair. Republicans rebuke him.

Donald Trump has had 26 women accuse him of sexual harassment and has bragged that he likes to grab women by various parts of their anatomy. Trump paid Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal over $100,000 each for their silence on his affairs.

If Cunningham’s actions are grounds not to vote for him and you do vote for Trump, then how do you explain your moral standards to your children?

Barry Peters, Charlotte

The tragedy of Cunningham’s choices

So Cal Cunningham is not quite the Boy Scout we all thought him to be. He has disregarded the most important person in his life. Yes, I bet he wants privacy right now, as in not answering any more questions about his poor choices.

My heart goes out to his family. This type of behavior destroys a family. The tragedy of his poor choices is that his children will never view him in the same light again. He has violated his loved ones trust. Trust, once lost, is difficult if not impossible to regain.

Carol Lovan, Charlotte

Warnings on Trump are loud and clear

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would hire the best people. Now, an astonishing number of those people, including an assortment of cabinet secretaries, have come forward to declare that Trump is unfit for office. Several members of his extended family have voiced the same concerns. We should heed these unprecedented warnings.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Trump underscores a grim reality

The president’s illness underscores the grim reality of the insidious nature of COVID-19. Testing, while helpful, is no guarantee of the absence of infection. Several days may transpire after exposure before someone tests positive. During this time the virus may be transmissible.

This should be a lesson for all of us. Though we may feel well or have a negative test, we should still be wearing a mask especially in public. Some of us may not fear infection, but all of us should want to protect those who are most vulnerable.

Wear a mask and save a life!

Jim Ragaini, Charlotte

Dr. Fauci should resign in protest

Dr. Anthony Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 36 years. He is one of the world’s leading experts in the field and a leading member of the Trump administration‘s coronavirus task force.

Unfortunately, even with these credentials, he has struggled to get the scientific evidence regarding the spread of COVID-19 past members of the White House, most notably President Trump.

Trump has consistently downplayed the dangers of the virus. His administration has blocked information from the CDC and pressured the FDA on vaccines.

But Trump’s comments and behavior these last few days, saying “don’t be afraid of COVID-19. Don’t let it dominate our lives,” and removing his mask before entering the White House should be the final straw. I hope Fauci resigns in protest.

John Bowling, Charlotte

Raleigh park is a good start. Let’s do more.

Regarding “NC to celebrate Black lives with Freedom Park,” (Oct. 8):

As a Caucasian Boomer working hard at understanding my part in reparation of slavery, I am excited about public art acknowledging and valuing African Americans. It warrants headlines.

We, as a country, must strive for unity about ways to expose the horrors of slavery and its long-lasting effects. Replacing every statue representing white supremacy with its opposite would be a start.

Paula McRorie, Mooresville