Sure, Biden is a moderate, but I worry that some Democrats will push him far left

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati. The former vice president was campaigning there Monday. CAROLYN KASTER AP

Here are my worries about Biden

Many of us consider Joe Biden to be a moderate Democrat, and considering the polls he may be our next president.

But what some Democrats call “progressive” is way too much of a change in the status quo.

For voters like me the real worry with Biden is that if both the House and Senate have a Democratic majority, which seems likely, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris will pressure Biden into their agenda. This is especially true of Schumer, who said as much in a national interview.

Christ Koconis, Charlotte

Never thought I’d see this in a US president

The untruthful and bullying bent of the president are bothersome, and his mishandling of COVID-19 has harmed Americans.

But, seeing a U.S. president make several efforts to derail confidence in the voting process and seeing him refuse to condemn white supremacists are beyond the pale.

The FBI arrested 13 people plotting to kidnap the Michigan governor. Groups like this are emboldened by this president’s lack of criticism and tongue-in-cheek support.

I truly never thought I would see a U.S. president be a threat to our own country. Taking this president at his word is not only a fool’s errand, it is dangerous.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte

Trump’s arbitrary law and order mantra

Where was President Trump’s law and order mantra when violent extremists were going to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? He’s not transparent about his taxes or his health, but he certainly is transparent about what he’ll do to adversaries and people who call him out.

Holly Saftner, Charlotte

A premature eulogy for the GOP

Regarding “Where does a political party go to die?” (Oct. 12 Opinion)

Billy Maddalon offers a eulogy for the Republican Party that feels incredibly premature.

Although demographics are changing, state districts across the country have been heavily gerrymandered to the point where the only Democrats who are winning are those whose priorities aren’t electoral reform and whose policies differ only marginally with Republicans.

This institutional insulation that Republicans have built for themselves won’t melt away due to the changing makeup of the country. It has to be actively fought against.

Tom Pontecorvo, Charlotte

Elect leaders who display vision, will

If you can believe President Trump, he says a COVID-19 vaccine is “just around the corner” or “practically here” — after what, six, seven months? Funny what a properly motivated government can accomplish.

Don’t let your politicians convince you nothing can be done about the huge problems facing our country, like climate change, the cost of healthcare, or economic inequality. We just need to elect the people with the vision and the will.

Timothy Weeks, Fort Mill

Tillis, Graham owe voters an explanation

Where is the outrage from Sens. Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis at a president who uses the DOJ and Secretary of State to attack his political rivals? A president who uses the people’s house as a campaign stage?

The principle of separation of campaign and state does not exist in the Constitution, but it has been a pillar of democracy from the beginning.

President Trump’s tactics are those of a tin-pot despot, and apparently now the GOP.

One can only hope that this genie can be returned to the bottle.

Dan Roach, Charlotte

Can’t place my trust in Cunningham

Cal Cunningham is asking us to trust him.

He chose to violate the trust of his wife and his children. His affair with strategist Arlene Todd proves he cannot be trusted.

This involves personal honor, something that as a military officer Cunningham is sworn to uphold.

If neither his wife, children, the U.S. military, nor Todd can trust him, how can we trust him with our vote?

Bill Morrison, Charlotte

Cunningham is the ‘lesser of evils’

It appears voters do not have very good choices for the Senate race. What Cal Cunningham did was stupid, childish and immoral. What Sen. Thom Tillis did in taking millions from insurance and pharmaceutical companies and hurting millions of North Carolinians is just as immoral.

It seems we have to choose between the lesser of two evils. Personally, I believe Cunningham is the lesser of the evils.

D. Russell Myers, Albemarle