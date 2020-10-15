Poll worker: NC board must reverse course. Require all voters to wear masks at polls.

This was the scene inside the Spectrum Center Thursday before the start of Early Voting as two poll workers readied a check-in station. The State Board of Elections requires poll workers to wear masks. Voters are “strongly encouraged,” but not required to wear them. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Require masks at polling places

As a long-time poll worker I was shocked to read that the State Board of Elections was not requiring voters to wear a mask to vote in-person. (Oct. 14)

Is the board afraid voters will not show up if they have to wear a mask?

As of now, large groups are not allowed to attend church or other events and most students cannot have in-person classes because of the COVID-19 virus. But the NCSBE is saying it’s safe to be in a precinct with possibly 1,000 or more potentially unprotected voters in and out of the precinct during a 13-hour Election Day.

This decision should be reconsidered to prevent more spreading of the virus throughout our state.

James Thurman, Charlotte

In debate, Forest was ‘gubernatorial’

It has been reported that Gov. Roy Cooper would only agree to one debate with Lt. Gov. Dan Forest prior to the November election, and I watched that debate Wednesday night. Having done so, I now understand Cooper’s reluctance to debate more than once: Forest was composed, thoughtful, respectful, and indeed, “gubernatorial.” By contrast, Cooper was, in my estimation, “none of the above.”

Richard Vinroot, Charlotte

Barrett won’t be beholden to Trump

Kevin Siers’ Oct. 15 cartoon suggests Amy Coney Barrett will be beholden to President Trump. Nothing could be further from the truth. She has demonstrated in her personal life and career that she is an outstanding legal professional and applies the law of the land as it is written.

Jim Cotton, Matthews

Can’t get past this about Barrett

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett acquits herself well through intent listening and careful answers. Nevertheless, she lost my respect with her acceptance of Trump’s nomination.

We make difficult choices throughout life. Her choice to tie her nomination to an amoral man who makes a mockery of what it means to be a Christian is a travesty, especially when her life purports to center on her faith.

It’s not one’s judicial thinking, but one’s life that tells the tale. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and decisions told her tale: Integrity.

Chris Teat, Charlotte

Let’s talk about ‘socialist’ programs

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are all “socialist” programs. Irony is truly dead when a retiree gladly receiving these benefits rails against the “evils” of socialism. Or when those same individuals denigrate the members of our society who need assistance to make their way in a world where systemic gaps are only widening.

A little more self-awareness, and a lot more compassion, would better serve us all.

Dennis LaCaria, Charlotte

The cost of COVID-19 medical care

Reasonable estimates of the cost of President Trump’s COVID-19 treatment are more than $100,000. A bill that size would bankrupt most of us. The cost was paid by taxpayers. I am happy that he received first-class care and recovered quickly. I am also happy to pay my fair share for his care.

What puzzles me is why Trump and his supporters are unwilling to do the same for each other.

By his own declaration, the president is a very wealthy person. Perhaps he could donate $100,000 to help some of his less wealthy supporters pay their COVID-19 medical bills. I’m not holding my breath.

John Muehl, Asheville

Young Charlotteans, keep this in mind

I recently read about a fit 33-year-old who continues to live in the hell of the coronavirus. He’s considered a “long-hauler” — a COVID-19 survivor who continues to suffer a host of mystifying maladies.

He is unable to return to his work as an attorney, still unable to take a deep breath or walk more than a short distance. Get it? He’s still very sick.

Someone explain to me why there were large numbers of young Charlotteans hanging around South End bars and breweries this past Saturday, not socially distanced and not wearing masks.

Be careful what you ask for. You could all too easily be next.

Dabney Vigor, Charlotte

News of new prizes made our day

Regarding “Save the planet, win a prize” (Oct. 13 Opinion):

At a time when we’re surrounded by too many climate change deniers, the Observer made our day with this remarkable op-ed piece — a new donor-funded, multi-award series of large annual prizes for new ideas, technology and approaches for improving climate, air quality, oceans, nature and waste control! As the article says, this project should definitely “inspire some serious and creative thinking” about preserving the planet for future generations. Positive thoughts for us octogenarians.

Bob and Elizabeth Edgerton, Charlotte