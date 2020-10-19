Flagship schools in other states have in-person classes. UNC-Chapel Hill should too.

Students at UNC-Chapel Hill walk past Lenior Dining Hall in August. UNC was one of the first major universities in the nation to bring students back to campus for the fall semester. But just one week later, the university moved classes online and told students to move out of dorms because of COVID-19 clusters. JWALL@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Reopen UNC

As the parent of two students “attending” UNC-Chapel Hill virtually, I cannot understand why the administration can’t plan for some face-to-face classes and on-campus living at the state’s flagship university.

Georgia, LSU, University of Texas in Austin, and other large universities can accommodate this. High Point University, UNC-Asheville and other N.C. schools can figure out solutions. Why can’t UNC-Chapel Hill?

UNC is already offering free testing. They could quarantine anyone with a fever, anyone exposed to someone who’d tested positive, or who has tested positive. Then, ensure a safe distance between the students and instructors and the students could return to some semblance of normalcy.

Eighteen to 22 year olds not in high-risk categories have low hospitalization rates. So just do what is working elsewhere.

Tony Franco, Matthews

US Senate race

Regarding “Our thoughts on race for US Senate,” (Oct. 18 Editorial):

I find it spineless to fail to endorse either U.S. Senate candidate. That’s why we have a national lack of leadership today in this country. Walking in the middle and staying out of the decision process is our problem today.

Don’t encourage people to vote and then sit on the sidelines. The Observer’s failure to make an endorsement was very disappointing at this critical juncture in our state’s future.

Daryl Solomonson, Troutman

Court packing

Republicans have been prodding Joe Biden to state his position on “court packing” before the election. This is patently unfair since the issue is of such magnitude it must first be subjected to analysis by Biden, his party, and constitutional scholars before any decision is made.

The only people who stand to gain if Biden voiced a premature position would be the Republicans who could use it for political fodder. Besides, why would Biden want to limit his post-election options? It would make no sense.

Robert A. Shaw, Indian Trail

Stimulus bills

Regarding “Blame Trump, McConnell for lack of stimulus,” (Oct. 18 Opinion):

Eugene Robinson’s op-ed column blaming President Trump for the lack of a stimulus package was unfair. The Democrats’ package was explained, but the op-ed did not mention the money the Democrats included in their stimulus that is unrelated to the pandemic.

After several paragraphs blaming Republicans, Robinson finally mentioned the Republican bill but gave no details about their $1.8 trillion plan.

Robinson asks why Speaker Nancy Pelosi should accept a smaller package. Answer: to put money in the hands of Americans who need it during tough times.

Joyce McLaren, Mooresville

Police unions

Many police unions are on record supporting President Trump’s reelection.

Police have a hard job. I would not want it, but I do not believe they should be endorsing any candidate. I wonder how officers of color feel about their union supporting Trump?

Yes, it’s a free country, but police officers should not endorse candidates. They are in a position of trust and can deprive people of their freedom. I have always supported the police, but their endorsement of Trump is wrong.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

COVID-19

Breweries, restaurants, stores, etc., all have put up signs asking folks to wear masks, social distance, and not enter if sick. Some are enforcing this, but a many more are not. Many also have “No shoes, no shirt, no service” signs and they enforce them though it has nothing to do with people’s health and well-being. Everyone needs to do their part.

Bill Lane, Polkville

Safe voting

I voted Friday at the Denver Community Center. In 22 minutes!

Latex gloves and hand sanitizer were at the entry. Throw-away pens were provided. All poll workers wore masks. Voting machines were disinfected after each use. The only thing I touched was the paper ballot.

The State Board of Elections is doing impressive work in protecting against COVID-19 and making voting quick and easy. Congratulations on a job well done — and my sincere thanks.

Julia Williams, Denver