Congress should have stopped Trump on border wall spending. It failed voters like me.

Contractors work on expanding a portion of the border wall between San Diego and Tijuana in 2018. On Oct. 9, an appellate court panel ruled that President Trump illegally used $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to build sections of border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico. NYT file photo

Border wall

Regarding “Federal court: Border wall funds illegally issued,” (Oct. 13):

Where were our senators and representatives when President Trump sidestepped Congress’ authority to spend public funds, $2.5 billion, for wall construction on the Mexican border?

Congress previously denied funding, but regardless our president violated the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution illegally declaring a national emergency without any oversight from our elected officials who knew this was illegal.

By allowing this president to act like a dictator, this Congress has abandoned not only its constitutional duties of oversight but its moral obligation to citizens.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Why would we reelect senators and representatives who ignore their constituents, the Constitution, and kowtow to a bully who has no constitutional knowledge or regard for the foundations of our republic?

Carol J. Reinbold, Charlotte

Packing the court

Amy Coney Barrett’s impending confirmation to the Supreme Court, in contrast to the Senate’s refusal to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016, has Democrats crying foul. They are right to call out the hypocrisy. Barrett is certainly qualified for the position and deserving of confirmation, but so was Garland.

Some want to “pack the court” with a liberal majority, which could require adding four liberal judges to the court. Such action would undermine the credibility of the court and should be rejected.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Instead, the president should be allowed to renominate anyone whose Supreme Court nomination “expired” due to Senate inaction. That law would apply to only one person alive today, Judge Garland, and would require increasing the court to 10 members if he is confirmed.

Darren Young, Rock Hill

Federal employees

As a retired federal employee with over 34 years of service during the administrations of eight presidents of both political parties, I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to the millions of current federal employees across our country and around the world for your work on behalf of all of us.

Never in my experience have I seen such disdain from a president and his administration for federal employees, calling them “idiots,” “a disaster,” and otherwise demeaning their service.

Federal employees deserve better than that, and I am here to just say thanks for your service.

Any boss who treats federal employees the way the current president does should not be the boss.

Bill Oelkers, Hickory

Trump’s golfing

Regarding “Trump is already donating plenty,” (Oct. 18 Forum):

In President Trump’s first two months in office, the U.S. GAO revealed costs to taxpayers of $13.6 million for golfing trips to his Florida property.

He has made over 280 trips currently. By my calculations, he would need to donate his presidential salary for the next 34 years to take care of the $13.6 million bill created in his first 60 days.

Please stop saying he’s donating his salary. It’s irrelevant given the millions taxpayers are shelling out to allow him to play golf at his resorts.

Bill Payne, Charlotte

Bill Payne

Anticipating 2024

After carefully following this election, it is obvious that the Republicans don’t want to vote for a socialist or a communist and the Democrats don’t want to vote for a dictator or a fascist. We are very lucky that Joe Biden isn’t any of those things. Hopefully in 2024, Republicans will nominate a fully vetted, well-qualified presidential candidate so we can consider voting Republican again.

Suzanne Johnson, Nebo

Bipartisanship

So many political candidates’ signs along the street fail to display their party affiliation.

How refreshing though that the candidates appear to be running unaffiliated, compelling us to consider the person and what they stand for and not just indiscriminately for a political party.

Now, once elected, if they will only advance bipartisanship when legislating for the needs of our country.

Howard Neumann, Charlotte