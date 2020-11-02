The GOP and President Trump are trying to disenfranchise legitimate votes

Demonstrators protest at the federal courthouse in Houston on Monday before a hearing involving drive-thru ballots cast there. The lawsuit was brought by conservative activists who’ve rallied against expanded voting access. Similar lawsuits have popped up across the U.S. DAVID J. PHILLIP AP

Voter fraud

I can’t believe this is America. People are boarding up buildings in anticipation of election night because they fear unrest and rioting.

Remember, only one party and one candidate is stoking the idea of widespread voter fraud. The GOP and President Trump are the ones in court trying to disenfranchise legitimate votes in Texas and other places. They’re the ones challenging votes already cast under legitimate rules.

This is the 13th presidential election I’ve voted in and I’ve never seen such despicable behavior by a president or major political party. I fear for our democracy if they get away with it.

Dianne Mason, Matthews

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dianne Mason

I’m tired too

Regarding “Are you tired, North Carolina?” (Oct. 31 Editorial):

Yes, I’m tired. Tired of the Democratic Party trying to oust a duly elected president from office starting the day after election. Tired of editorial boards slamming the president for coarseness and language, yet failing to emphasize that he hasn’t sent any of our youth to war, has peace accords in the Middle East, established prison reform, and set up enterprise zones in low income areas — just to name a few of his accomplishments.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Bill Wallace, Charlotte

I’m tired of ads

Yes, I’m tired! I’m beyond tired and more angry that TV/radio outlets accept and run campaign ads that peddle lies, when I’m quite sure they know it’s incorrect information before it airs.

The nonstop advertising is bad enough, but it’s infuriating when you’ve studied issues enough to know many are baseless claims. The very campaigns that shout “fake news” are the worst offenders.

We all should expect more from news outlets and call them out when we don’t get it. We’ve got to start somewhere and this seems a logical place to do it.

B.J. Butler, Cornelius

Meck BOE

As we anxiously await election results, I want to commend the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections and poll workers at Garinger High School for my early voting experience there on Oct. 31.

Everything was well organized, felt safe and secure, and the poll workers could not have been more pleasant and helpful.

In my work as executive director of an advocacy organization, I get to see how election boards operate in counties across the state. Mecklenburg’s is the gold standard and we should all be thankful for their excellent work, even in these challenging times.

Pat McCoy, Charlotte

Pat McCoy

The status quo

If people are not voting because they feel their vote “doesn’t count,” they must realize this: If you don’t like the current situation we are in, then not voting is voting. You are voting in favor of the status quo. You are voting for no change.

The danger to our democracy is serious. We may not all believe in exactly the same things, but we can build a better society for the future.

Going backwards, to a time when racists had free reign and women were third-class citizens, is not the answer for anything that’s challenging us now. Our Constitution was not written with an authoritarian government in mind.

Mark Selleck, Waxhaw

Trump and doctors

As a retired physician I am insulted and angered by Donald Trump’s repeated assertion that medical doctors are over- diagnosing COVID-19 just to receive higher fees.

Here is a man whose recent coronavirus infection was treated with the highest level of medical care available on earth. He was given monoclonal antibody therapy, which is unavailable to the average COVID-19 patient. Physicians may well have saved his life.

As a whole the medical profession exhibits the highest level of integrity and honesty. Trump has none of either.

Joel Miller, Hickory

Joel Miller

Right to choose

I find it puzzling that some of the same politicians who want to overturn a law against a woman’s right to choose also object to being told they should wear masks during this pandemic. They claim it should be their right to choose. That’s what women want too. While a woman’s hard decision does not impact the rest of us, not wearing a mask puts everyone around you at risk of contracting a deadly disease.

Lee Leggett, Charlotte