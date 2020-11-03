Don’t turn a blind eye to the tent city I see as I drive into uptown Charlotte

Housing crisis

As I drive uptown I see over 50 families living in colorful tents in unfavorable conditions. I ask: How is this possible?

There are women and children living in the tent city that I pass. Some I spoke to said they could not afford proper shelter.

Do we continue with a blind eye as if we don’t notice this situation? Have we become so dehumanized that it does not impact our spirit, our soul?

Donna Palmer, Charlotte

Supreme Court

With Amy Coney Barrett installed on the Supreme Court in a questionable process, there are now six conservative justices on the country’s highest court.

The court is trying to interfere with states’ efforts to count every citizens’ vote by throwing out mail-in ballots sent by Election Day but not received by Election Day. The court is likely going to claim states cannot be trusted to uphold their own processes.

Now they’ve added Barrett to the mix. The intent cannot be lost on anyone who has been paying attention.

Regardless of whom we voted for, this blatant intent to drive an election in a certain direction is wrong. It makes a mockery of our election process and cripples a democratic process that relies on the people choosing their president.

Ann W. Hodges, Charlotte

Electoral College

There would not be the anxiety of this election if it weren’t for the Electoral College, an idea that is past its use-by date. The way for every vote everywhere to count is an amendment that allows the allocation of state electors by the percentage of the popular vote in the state.

Gretchen Allen, Charlotte

Election signs

Candidates and their surrogates must remember to clean up all Election Day trash. Please remove all signs and posters from the highways and streets. Make our streets and roads beautiful again!

Gil Hageman, Huntersville

Online shaming

Today’s society is defined by “cancel culture.” I understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but we need to think more about what we say to people — in person and online.

Rude and shaming comments truly affect people; what starts as hateful comments easily leads to death threats.

We as a society must understand that everyone makes mistakes. Please think about how you express your feelings. The key to ending the constant online attacking is to show respect, empathy and forgiveness to all. Everyone must do their part to end this public-shaming pandemic.

Piper Borras, Concord

Paid leave

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the U.S. needs a comprehensive paid leave policy.

As a human resources professional, I work with businesses trying to navigate running a business during a pandemic. With resources already stretched, adequate funding for paid leave isn’t possible for many small employers. It is critical for employers to be able to provide paid time off if an employee gets sick or is exposed to COVID-19.

In a recent survey, 75% of respondents said they would feel more comfortable shopping or eating out if they knew others had a guaranteed paid time off after a positive COVID test. That confidence is what struggling small businesses need right now.

Courtney Rhodes, Charlotte

NC custody laws

Former Duke basketball player Nolan Smith lost his father to a heart attack when he was 8 and knows what it’s like to grow up without a dad. (Nov. 2)

So many of our kids in fatherless homes face insurmountable challenges. Kudos to Smith for being a role model. Let us all work together to help our fatherless children by encouraging state legislators to modernize N.C. custody law to shared parenting, instead of winner-take-all custody battles with the mom usually “winning” and the child and dad usually losing.

Sheila Peltzer, Charlotte