It’ll take years to recover from Trump’s damage, but we must restore trust in the US

President Donald Trump addresses world leaders in 2017 at the United Nations. In his first speech to world leaders there was no talk of nation building. Instead, Trump delivered a blistering call to action accusing other nations of taking advantage of the U.S. RICHARD DREW AP

The damage done

I never again want to be afraid to be a Jew in America, as I have been under a president who does not condemn white supremacy. All minorities have been afraid and we are exhausted. President Trump’s words have cost lives. Politicizing the pandemic has cost lives.

I never again want to see the American president laughed at in UN or NATO meetings because of his puerile hyperboles or inappropriate behavior. I never again want to see a president manipulated by foreign adversaries well aware of his psychological needs and financial problems.

It will take years for “our great experiment in Democracy” to recover from the damage done by Trump.

We must regain the trust of our allies and respect of our enemies. Then, once again, we will be the leader of the free world.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Trump has a right

Regarding “Donald Trump is lying, and Republicans need to say so,” (Nov. 8 Editorial):

Votes are still being counted. Lawsuits have been filed. The election has not been certified.

There is no “President elect” until the Electoral college says so.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The president deserves his day in court should he choose to exercise that right. Just because the media calls a race and declares a winner does not make it so.

Roger Durrett, Charlotte

A new party

Jim Nowlan’s Nov. 10 Opinion piece, “Election reveals space for major new political party,” blew me away. Everything he said made perfect sense.

When it came to his personal platform issues I was stunned. I match the demographic of suburban, college-educated, etc. voter he describes and the six planks he lists align with my views for a more harmonious and prosperous United States.

Bring on this moderate third party! It may be bland, but I’m done with extremism politics and now am ready for bland. Let’s get this country moving again, no more wallowing on opposite sides of a partisan tar pit. It’s a little bit me and a little bit you.

Regina Eger, Mooresville

Peaceful handover

I accept that not every candidate I supported won. That’s how elections work. I’m disgusted that President Trump and some elected Republicans cannot do the same.

At a time when we need to unite, they’ve chosen to divide us by assaulting the pillar of our democracy: fair elections.

There is no credible evidence of systemic voting fraud. None. Zero. It’s time to acknowledge all winners and prepare for the gracious and peaceful handover of power to everyone of these candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

Lee Fluke, Charlotte

Given a reprieve

When historians view the last four years and the results of the recent presidential election, I suspect that they will conclude that America danced with but did not go home with fascism.

We have been given a reprieve, but not an escape. There are always potential autocrats of all political stripes in every society.

The question is whether America will give them a stage. As John Lewis reminded us, “democracy is not a state, it is an act,” an act that provides the best environment for fostering a healthy competition between conservative, moderate and liberal views.

Skip Beck, Valle Crucis

Kristin Cooper

Regarding “NC first lady apologizes for Facebook comment about ‘flipping off’ Trump supporters,” (Nov. 5):

Regarding Kristin Cooper’s obscene gesture aimed at a small pro-vote group gathered at the State Capitol days before the election, I’d like to say thank you Kristin, now we truly know who you are.

Karen Griffin, Charlotte

Same-sex adoption

Regarding “Weighing in on discrimination, religious freedom,” (Nov. 8 Opinion):

I strongly disagree with the Los Angeles Times editorial’s view on Catholic Social Services not placing foster children in homes with same sex partners. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suggestion is the right one. There are many children needing placement. There are other agencies willing to accommodate same sex people in adoptions. Let that happen. To insist that a Catholic agency go against its beliefs is just selfish.

Nancy Mosley, Charlotte