Despite COVID-19 spike, I implore Gov. Roy Cooper to keep NC elementary schools open
Keep schools open
I implore Gov. Roy Cooper to continue to allow school districts to open elementary schools at full capacity. Although the number of cases of COVID-19 in our state is increasing, it is imperative that he not restrict our children’s access to in-person learning.
The science shows that elementary schools are not super-spreader locations. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday that evidence shows children are not acquiring COVID-19 in schools. He said: “The truth is, for kids K-12, one of the safest places they can be from our perspective is to remain in school.”
I implore Cooper to follow the advice of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the example of major European countries, and keep our elementary schools open.
Andrea McGlinn, Mooresville
Thanks, teachers
Teachers are remarkable. We’re asking so much of them these days. But, even from 6-feet away, behind their masks, through the computer screen, I see them smiling. I see them courageously, tirelessly, and capably facing every challenge this year has thrown their way.
I see them providing a safe, nurturing, comforting point of normalcy for our kids when life is anything but normal.
I see their commitment, self-sacrifice and love. Teachers are remarkable, and parents like me are grateful.
Lauren Sawyers, Charlotte
Stop overreaching
I do not shun away from COVID-19 being a serious and deadly virus, but I have very serious questions on how politicized it is and how the media is portraying it.
When my in-laws both tested positive, my 9-year-old stepdaughter thought that meant death.
Many people are dying, and for that I am terribly sad. We should be diligent, prudent and smart in our efforts to mitigate this terrible virus, but we should stop short of becoming compliant to overreaching politicians trying to infringe on our freedoms that we so covet as Americans.
My family and I will be gathering for Thanksgiving, as we have every year in the past. I will not be dictated to about how I handle my family’s business within our own home.
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
Future elections
Donald Trump’s unrelenting and unfounded attack on our democracy reverberates throughout his base, as witnessed by the MAGA march in D.C.
Trump’s actions, along with those of enablers Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Pompeo, have sown seeds of doubt on the results of the election, with absolutely no proof. And Trump’s supporters voraciously consume his verbal Kool-Aid with little regard for its veracity or impact on democracy.
Whatever damage he does between now and Jan. 20 is on the hands of Republicans who’ve enabled him for the past four years while turning a blind eye to his ineptness and transgressions. Trump has poisoned what we used to know as the GOP to the extent that future elections will pit the Democratic Party against the Trumpian Party.
Rick Foster, Denver
Step up, Sen. Tillis
I am a true believer in our democratic election process. Through this process Sen. Thom Tillis was reelected; he is to be congratulated. While he didn’t get my vote, I honor the process and will look to him for leadership in North Carolina and D.C.
As his constituent, I implore him to be a leader in the GOP. Publicly acknowledge the election results and stand up and against Donald Trump’s continued unfounded rhetoric about the outcome. Be a hero and pull together Republican Party members who can stop Trump from taking any further actions to undermine the health and safety of the United States.
Mary Gaertner, Charlotte
A new GOP
Regarding “Party affiliation,” (Nov. 18 Forum):
I applaud this Forum writer’s decision to go from unaffiliated to Democrat, but I am sorry for Republicans who are appalled at what their party has become. We do need the counterbalance of a responsible conservative voice to keep us on an even keel. I hope Republican leaders like John Kasich and Mitt Romney can spend the next four years rebuilding the GOP into something that President George H. W. Bush, Sen. John McCain, and maybe even Abe Lincoln would recognize.
Pat Loepsinger, Huntersville
Not a win
Regarding “Charlotte City Council OK’s 1,000-job industrial site despite environmental concerns,” (Nov. 19):
The local representatives we elect to take seriously our concerns about the environment recently approved an industrial development in a critical watershed area despite petition signatures from over 1,000 residents who oppose it.
Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, who chairs the Transportation, Planning and Environment Committee, touted this as a win because of the jobs it brings from logistics companies. Some logistics warehouses don’t pay a living wage and have unsafe working conditions, in addition to contributing to adverse effects on the environment.
It’s a shame that Eiselt, along with self-proclaimed environmental advocate Council Member Dimple Ajmera, can’t see the forest but can definitely see the green.
Tom Pontecorvo, Charlotte
