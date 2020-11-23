Despite COVID-19, the Meck Board of Elections kept 4,200 workers and the vote safe

Amid a pandemic, Mecklenburg County voters came out in record numbers this year. These voters waited in line at Greater Galilee Baptist Church voting site on Nov. 3. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Thanks, Meck BOE

With all the misdirection and chaff in the air around this past election, the outstanding job done by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections staff and the over 4,200 early voting and Election Day volunteers seems to have been overlooked.

The county processed almost 570,000 voters safely. As a volunteer, I felt well prepared by the elections board, not only to treat voters and co-workers with dignity and respect, but to do it safely.

We’ve heard super-spreader stories from political and religious gatherings, college parties, and family get-togethers, but so far we haven’t had a COVID-19 case involving the thousands of Mecklenburg BOE volunteers.

Thanks, Meck BOE, for doing it right for all county citizens.

Tom Rector, Charlotte

Lt. Governor

Regarding “N.C.’s lieutenant governor should be a partner, not a foe,” (Nov. 23):

I agree with columnist Ned Barnett. I normally vote Republican, but was concerned that the perceptions of Mark Robinson were probably pretty close to reality and that his election could make party divisions worse. I voted for Yvonne Holley, but sincerely hope that Robinson performs well. Even if he does, I think it’s time to change our system.

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

Mark Robinson

I agree that an independently elected lieutenant governor is wrong headed, to say the least. But I take exception to columnist Ned Barnett’s belittling of Mark Robinson’s past and experience. Since when is a factory worker something to be looked down on.

Whether Barnett or I agree with his politics, Robinson is an activist, and in the history of our nation many an activist has risen to political office.

I also find it ironic that Barnett has taken a page out of President Trump’s playbook. When the will of the people doesn’t agree with yours, change the rules.

Mike Hancock, Maiden

Wild claims

Trump minions are an interesting group. After listening to those two astute and eloquent speakers, Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s supporters are convinced that President-elect Joe Biden is suffering dementia. At the same time, they accuse him of having the mental acuity to orchestrate an almost 6-million vote advantage in the popular vote. Huh?

Donald Billington, Charlotte

Maligning Trump

Regarding Timothy Egan “President Trump is leaving the blueprints to end our democracy,” (Nov. 22 Opinion):

I laughed all the way through this article. Imagine accusing President Trump of trying to end our democracy when the Democrats and some in the media managed to malign the president and the Republicans throughout the entire four years Trump has been in office. The next four years should be utopia if we’re to read the New York Times and Charlotte Observer.

Elizabeth R. Warren, Charlotte

A diverse NC

Regarding “A startling report on the 2020 vote shows a stark economic divide in North Carolina,” (Nov. 19 Editorial):

In North Carolina we have a diverse government that matches the diversity of our people. From left, right and center, we need to use all of our voices, our powers and beliefs for the good for all the people of North Carolina regardless of zip codes. We cannot let our differences slow down help for the people.

James Rogerson, Charlotte

Marijuana

Regarding “Decriminalize marijuana, says NC racial justice task force created by Gov. Cooper,” (Nov. 18):

Decriminalization of marijuana isn’t an improvement in fixing the dishonest and racist drug war. Decriminalization will not help the black community, but just make them targets for those lesser punishments.

Legalization of marijuana (for adults) would help. At the very least it would treat them like adults who should be allowed to make these decisions for themselves.

I don’t need to be protected from myself. I am not asking permission; it is my right to bodily autonomy. It is my right to decide what I put into my body.

Brad Jeffrey, Indian Trail