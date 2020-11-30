Business owners shouldn’t be responsible for enforcing NC’s new mask mandate

North Carolina has tightened its statewide mask mandate. People who are not actively eating and drinking at restaurants and bars must now wear a mask, and retailers with more than 15,000 square feet of interior space must designate an employee at each entrance to enforce mask compliance. (RALEIGH) NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Revise mandate

Regarding “Businesses wary of enforcing NC’s new mask rules,” (Nov. 27):

I agree with Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate, but — and this is a big but — he is wrong in making business enforce it.

Most people who work in retail aren’t trained to deescalate potentially dangerous situations. And some people do not want to wear masks. Someone could be seriously injured or killed.

I understand why businesses are wary of enforcing the new rules Even the police aren’t going to make enforcing this mandate a priority.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I’m not sure what the answer is, but putting the mask mandate enforcement on businesses is shortsighted. Repeal the part where businesses enforce it. They’re struggling enough.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

Augie Beasley

Enforce the rules

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

For the last 20 plus years in the Charlotte-metro area most businesses have had signs that state “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” on their entrance doors or on adjacent windows. It’s hard to understand why businesses would not want to stop this pandemic by enforcing a mask mandate, and getting our lives back to normal.

Daryl Solomonson, Troutman

Daryl Solomonson

Plaza Midwood

Regarding “5 projects bringing big changes to Plaza Midwood,” (Nov. 30):

I laughed when I read that Chris Branch of Boulevard Real Estate Advisors said he chose to build a four-story commercial project in Plaza Midwood because of its “character and authenticity.” The entire article was about several companies stripping the area of what little character is left.

As they raze buildings and raise rents, they are removing the things which made it a comfortable shopping and service area for the surrounding neighborhoods. Where are we to go now, for convenient vehicle service? Is there going to be an inexpensive diner to have breakfast on a Sunday morning?

I used to love that everything I needed is available within a few blocks, but as parking becomes more difficult to find, residents like me have to drive farther away for what Plaza Midwood used to provide. I’m not sure what Branch meant by “authenticity,” but I believe it can no longer be found at Central Avenue and The Plaza.

M’Lou Greene, Charlotte

Virus testing

During COVID-19, countries can be divided into three groups — those that sacrificed their economy to save lives, those that sacrificed lives for their economy, and those that saved their economies and lives. America should’ve been in the last, successful group.

The countries that saved lives and their economy —Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Denmark — are culturally, politically and geographically different than the U.S. They all imposed travel restrictions, had short lockdowns early, encouraged mask use, social distancing, and widespread testing.

In America, regular testing should be available for teachers, first responders, military, and food processing workers. Instead, professional athletes are regularly tested.

Too many Americans think we must choose to sacrifice the economy or lives to COVID-19. America should save lives and our economy.

James Horton, Charlotte

Trump’s loss

I do not believe the election was rigged, stolen or that there was any cheating. I believe Donald Trump was voted out of office fair and square.

Does he think that in 2016 that any fraud or cheating occurred? Of course not because he won.

Thank goodness our democracy is still intact.

Good riddance to a inexperienced leader who was a detriment to our country as president!

Linda Clark, Albemarle

What I miss

For years, Ron Green Sr.’s “what I’m thankful for” column in the Thanksgiving Day’s Observer was the first thing I would read in that edition. His homespun list of simple pleasures in life reminded us of the things we often take for granted — until we lose them. It was a welcome respite from the noisy news of the day. We could have used his column this year perhaps more than ever.

Tim Eichenbrenner, Charlotte

Tim Eichenbrenner