Cherie Berry should work in an NC food processing plant before dismissing COVID-19

N.C. Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry says COVID-19 isn’t a workplace threat that requires safety rules. CHUCK LIDDY CLIDDY@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Cherie Berry

Regarding “NC labor leader says virus is not a threat that requires safety rules,” (Dec. 7):

Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry should work a few days in a N.C. food processing plant, where around 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths have been documented.

Let her work a few days close to others with no sick-leave pay, who show up sick with symptoms because it’s the only way they make rent. Then see if she still feels that COVID-19 is not a “recognized hazard causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm.”

See if she still takes comfort in her statement that “available data does not support that death or serious physical harm would be the likely outcome for the majority of those who contract the disease.” The self-promoting Elevator Lady has turned the state’s Department of Labor into a mockery.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

David Wooten, Charlotte

David Wooten

Set an example

My wife and I were in a post office on South Boulevard recently. A sign on the door said face masks required. All the customers in line had masks and were distancing based on markers on the floor.

There was also a clear plastic screen between customers being served and the postal worker serving. The problem was obvious to all — neither of the two postal workers were wearing masks, there was no plastic screen between them, and they were working side-by-side. Seems to me that government employees should set a better example.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Norman Jameson, Charlotte

Basketball players

Regarding the article about high school basketball players wearing masks (Dec. 6), I applaud the concept, but five of six players in the photo have their masks below their noses. If you don’t cover your mouth and nose you might as well not bother. Why do we have to say this again and again?

Kay Lane, Charlotte

A test of freedoms

Perhaps the president challenging an election he clearly lost is a good thing. It’s like a stress test for democracy. The most powerful man in the world is trying to overturn the will of the people by putting pressure on states he lost and is using his office and the courts as a platform to spout unproven allegations that harm our trust in fair elections.

While most of his party condones this behavior, at least his previously compliant attorney general has found something even he won’t do. Despite the questionable pardons and cover-ups in this administration, we are not yet a banana republic, but this should be a warning. Being complacent about challenges to our right to vote safely and accurately may lead to worse tests of freedom in the future.

Vincent Keipper, Concord

Vincent Keipper

National sacrifice

In all our wars, including the War for Independence, America has had 1.3 million killed in action, more than 1.8 million wounded, and tens of thousands deemed missing in action.

How many mothers and fathers would have given their child for the country we have today? Politicians say “their sacrifice was not in vain.” Really?

Do you think they died or suffered catastrophic injury so looters, arsonists and anarchists can have their way? Politicians and voters have broken a covenant between the government and these parents who sacrificed. Look at what we have today. I blame us all for electing people to office, from city hall to Washington, over the decades who’ve gotten us into this mess.

We’ve let our hero warriors down. How dare we.

Bob Burroughs, Charlotte

Loss is painful

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s reaction to the close and heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings was a teachable moment for the parents of home-bound schoolchildren who have been exposed to a toxic dose of politics on home televisions.

The headline said it all, “Bridgewater shoulders blame for Panthers’ loss to Vikings.” (Dec. 2) There was no whining about calls by the referees or blaming the Panther defense for not stopping the Vikings’ last drive.

A football game involves a lot of players and plays. Bridgewater muffed a critical throw and he accepted responsibility. Loss is painful, but we all must face it. A leader who blames others and takes no responsibility is poisonous. Our children can learn that from sports if not from their president.

Ed Hinson, Charlotte