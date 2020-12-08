Truist needs a sign that honors the art deco architecture of the former Hearst Tower

The Truist sign on the former Hearst Tower uptown has generated controversy. Critics are calling for Truist to remove the sign from the building, now called Truist Center. They say it doesn’t honor the building’s art deco architecture. DAVID T. FOSTER III

I am disappointed that the planning staff, the Zoning Committee of the Planning Commission, and most of all, the City Council approved the Truist sign atop what was once the Hearst Tower.

Having served on the City Council for 14 years, I became fairly familiar with what was then the sign ordinance. I find it hard to believe that the Truist sign would have been approved under that ordinance.

I hope Truist will rethink its sign and if they must have one at least have the architect, Charles Hull, and an artist design something that would honor the architecture of the building and not tacky up the Charlotte skyline.

Patsy B. Kinsey, Charlotte

Cherie Berry

Regarding “NC labor leader says virus is not a threat that requires safety rules,” (Dec. 7):

Seems to me the labor commissioner’s job should be to protect the little guy.

By stating that COVID-19 is not a “recognized hazard causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm,” N.C. Labor commissioner Cherie Berry shows her disdain for the welfare of her true constituents: the workers. It’s a failure of leadership.

Berry should be ashamed. Lord help the workers. They’re going to need it.

Robert Dulin, Charlotte

2020 election

Why is it so difficult for Republicans at the local, state and federal level to get their heads around the presidential election loss?

The facts are quite simple if you see the reality that the election was a referendum on the current occupant of the White House. There were voters willing to support Republicans up and down the ballot in swing states, but they were unwilling to reelect Donald Trump.

Our own state is a microcosm of that sentiment in some respects. Republicans for statewide offices, as well as the N.C. legislature, did great in every category, but N.C. voters chose Gov. Roy Cooper over Dan Forest in large numbers. That means Republicans in numerous locations crossed the line and voted for Cooper despite his political affiliation and despite voting for Republicans in other categories.

Is it not conceivable that the same happened with the presidential race in swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin?

Patrick Miller, Fleetwood

Sen. Tillis

The road home from war is difficult. It’s plagued with PTSD, feelings of being left behind, and the intense loss of losing brothers to suicide.

As a war veteran who saw combat, it’s difficult to feel seen by other people, to feel understood. Sen. Thom Tillis has made it his mission to put veterans first, to ease our transition, and advocate for real change in policy within the VA and Department of Defense.

He isn’t just talk like so many other politicians. He shows up, creates legislation and co-sponsors programs that make authentic differences for veterans and their families.

Sean Kilbane, Charlotte

Trump, the GOP

Donald Trump and his GOP supporters are attacking our democracy and constitution.

The ridiculous litigation, constant lies — “I won!” “massive fraud” — and unethical treatment of public officials is worse than I expected. Not from Trump, from the Republicans in Congress.

Four years ago a lot of people said “He won’t leave.” I thought they were alarmist. Now it appears they were right.

Trump’s cabinet and the Senate leadership must tell him to concede and help the incoming president-elect keep the country stable. If he persists and they do not act, we need to call this what it is. Say the word: Treason.

Tom Siegler, Charlotte

Racial equity

I read with great interest the Dec. 8 Opinion piece about clean energy and racial equity. Becoming one of the South’s leading solar states is quite the accomplishment. North Carolina is on the right track.

The article says many minorities and poor people are unable to afford solar panels and that points to the fact that people with money benefit the most in America.

However, I have a question about equity in employment: 6% of solar installers are Black. Is this because the companies won’t hire them or because they don’t apply? We can’t fix a problem until the “why” question is answered.

Francine Zywiec, Concord