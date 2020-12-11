Dan Bishop’s support for the Texas lawsuit is what I call ‘cringe-worthy toadyism’

Rep. Ted Budd, left, and Rep. Dan Bishop are recognized by President Donald Trump during a September visit to Wilmington, N.C. Bishop and Budd are now among 100 GOP members of Congress formally backing a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Rep. Dan Bishop

I am embarrassed for our state, but not shocked, that Rep. Dan Bishop would sign on to support the Texas lawsuit submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court which seeks to overturn election results in four states.

The case is meritless in its legal standing, patently subservient to a defeated president, and fully reveals the disingenuous character of Bishop’s other statements in support of free and fair elections, as well as his complying with the will of the people.

Such cringe-worthy toadyism would be laughable were it not so dangerous.

John Boyer, Charlotte

Texas lawsuit

The election is over. Yet, more than 100 Republican members of Congress, including seven from North Carolina, have chosen to support another attack on our election process. They’ve joined the president in another frivolous lawsuit against valid election results.

Instead of finding the ways and means to assist North Carolina families who are facing eviction, unemployment and hunger, they are continuing to sow seeds of discontent.

We must demand that our elected officials find ways to support bipartisan legislation that will get this country moving forward and make sure N.C. citizens are not sitting out in the cold this winter.

Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland

Mary Ann Evanoff

GOP fraud claims

Some Republicans like to label anyone who disagrees with them as unAmerican or assert that those who disagree hate America.

Now we see the truth — Republicans are showing their true disdain for democracy by trying to disenfranchise American voters by overturning a valid election.

There was no widespread fraud and they know that. Court after court has thrown out their lawsuits due to lack of proof. Still, they continue their attempt to destroy the American ideal.

So any time a Republican starts wrapping themselves in the American flag, just remember their actions make their patriotic words a lie. Shame on them.

Jean Dameron, York

Police reform

Many members of our law enforcement provide the protection our communities need. However, the few cops who abuse their power have poisoned the well for many of us. There are ways to restore trust in law enforcement, including closing the legal loophole of qualified immunity.

Qualified immunity reform really just means this: allow victims of police brutality and fatal excessive force to sue the bad cops that brutalized them. It is a simple way to protect officers who do right by our communities and to weed out the bad officers who perpetrate violence.

I want to trust law enforcement again. I want to hold bad cops accountable and keep the good ones safe. I believe that ending qualified immunity will provide the accountability we need to move forward.

Louisa Dyer, Weaverville

Latino buyers

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced last month that the N.C. Rate Bureau is requesting a 24.5% statewide average increase in homeowners’ insurance rates to take effect August 2021.

As president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, I strongly oppose this increase as it would adversely impact N.C. homeowners, many of whom are already struggling amid the pandemic. It would put homeownership out of reach for many prospective buyers.

Census data shows Latinos are driving homeownership growth nationally and in North Carolina. While the Latino population rate in our state is just under 10%, Latinos have accounted for over 20% of homeownership growth and 23% of population growth over the last 10 years.

Latinos are just now aging into their prime home-buying years. It is critical that we support policies that will make homeownership affordable and attainable for this growing population.

Ana Aponte

2020 president, NAHREP

Affordable housing

I was heartened to read “Charlotte apartment tenants win $547,500 lawsuit settlement” (Dec 10), and mused about how it was actually cheaper in legal costs for the corporate landlord to settle by paying out more than $5,000 to each of the affected tenants.

However, my jaw dropped when I saw that the new landlord will be charging $850 to $1,025 for the rebuilt/renovated one-bedroom “best-in-class workforce housing option” apartments. Are you kidding me? What kind of “workforce” can afford that kind of housing “option”?

Sue Logerwell, Charlotte

NC surplus

Regarding “NC has $4 billion in unspent revenue, no plans to spend it,” (Dec. 10)... Are you kidding me! Every day we read about the struggles regular N.C. citizens are facing and still state and local legislators ask would we be willing to spend more in taxes for things like transportation and growth. And they can’t help those of us in need? Shame on you. Business as usual.

Marcie Rollins, Charlotte