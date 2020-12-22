All the posturing over the relief bill made one thing clear: Congress needs term limits

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Dec. 10 press conference at the Capitol in Washington amid negotiations concerning a COVID relief bill. After negotiating for days, Congress approved a $900 billion stimulus package Monday night. MANUEL BALCE CENETA AP

Term limits

There couldn’t be a more convincing argument for term limits than the political posturing by both parties regarding the COVID-19 relief bill.

If you think Congress has your best interests in mind, you’re sadly mistaken. The preening and strutting of each political party is enough to make a peacock blush.

Term limits would help put a stop to this constant vaudeville show in Congress.

Perhaps, two terms for senators, five for representatives? Then, the “professional politician“ with all his/her special-interest baggage would hopefully be less of a factor going forward. The needs of the citizens would again become a priority.

Chuck Newton, Charlotte

Vaccine logistics

We are at the beginning of a campaign to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people in the U.S. and we already have shortfalls. I am not confident that we can rely on the federal government to do everything possible to get the vaccine transported, stored and administered.

Our president is responsible and should be focused on a centralized plan to coordinate among the states and healthcare providers and not obsessing over his election loss.

We also need leadership focused on helping the incoming administration to defeat this virus. Otherwise people will lose confidence in the government and in the vaccine itself.

Joseph Salerno, Charlotte

Biden’s vaccination

President-elect Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine Monday and was gracious in thanking the Trump administration for its role in doing what many thought impossible. I would go a step further and say President Trump may have in fact saved Biden’s life.

Gerald Berkowitz, Weddington

NC senators

Unhinged over his election loss, President Trump appears to no longer be involved with the pandemic response.

He trucks in conspiracy theories. He lashes out at anyone who disagrees with him, calling them traitors and part of the “deep state.” He dismisses Russian hacking of our national security systems.

Think about this: The president of the United States, in the White House, is actually discussing martial law to overturn an election because he lost. It’s past time for Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to stand up for our country by speaking out against these dangerous actions.

Dianne Mason, Matthews

Ignorance

In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” the Ghost of Christmas Present gives a stern warning about the dangers of ignorance and want.

“This boy is Ignorance. This girl is Want. Beware them both, and all of their degree, but most of all beware this boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased.”

This year has reminded me how true and ominous this admonishment is. My New Year’s wish is for less want and for ignorance to be recognized for what it is, our greatest threat. It should no longer be considered a personal choice, right or perverse sense of freedom.

Ignorance is the ultimate source of many of our problems. We must learn and think.

Stephen Wagner, Charlotte

Death penalty

Regarding “The death penalty kills people that no longer exist,” (Dec. 17 Opinion):

I disagree with this op-ed. Once, execution was a deterrent against crime. The death penalty became less of a deterrent when courts began allowing delays of up to 20 years. It worked when a person was executed within a short time frame.

Yes, it is vengeance. If you commit a violent murder, you deserve the punishment.

Murder rates have risen in 2020. Murders might hesitate if they knew execution would be within five years.

Susan Demeritt, York, S.C.

Other options

Regarding the ouster of a young Black student at Providence Day School (Dec. 20), I recommend the school’s academic folks look harder for literary lessons concerning Black lives. Goodness, “A Raisin in the Sun” is a forceful play to read in ninth grade. The novel “Passing” is another literary gem.

The world of literature abounds in stories of the Black experience that do not abuse racial epithets.

Roger Barbee, Mooresville