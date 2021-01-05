The United States, once an exemplar of democracy, looks like a banana republic parody

BRYNN ANDERSON AP

Maintaining power

The attack on the Biden election by President Trump and his GOP allies in Congress is the ultimate in voter suppression. Their position seems to be, if we don’t win the election we make up stuff to ignore the voice of the voters.

Do these elected officials not understand that taking such a position is a damaging attack on our democracy? It is disappointing to see so many GOP members of Congress support Trump’s despicable effort to turn our country from an exemplar of the democratic process to a banana republic parody. They, like Trump, would burn the Constitution to hold power.

Kenneth Raynor, Charlotte

A new party

Many people are stunned by the bizarre behavior of Republicans fighting a lost battle to overthrow the presidential election. But this is not a battle; it’s an audition to become the 2024 Trump.

Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and others are making sure the power and money behind Trump understand that they are willing to sacrifice anything — our government, their oath of office, the American people, and their souls.

Wouldn’t it be great if the few Republicans left with a trace of the true American spirit, and backbone to fight for it, created a third political party — the “Lincolnists” — committed to valuing the Constitution, practicing real conservative principles, and supporting all Americans. I could support that party!

Arthur Tomasino, Charlotte

Vaccines

Based on the number of vaccinations given to date in North Carolina, it will take about 26 years to vaccinate enough of us to reach herd immunity.

Considering that health experts aren’t expecting lifetime immunity, governments need to step up their game — by a lot — or start preparing us for a “new normal” where every day there are 3,000 fewer Americans.

Alternatively, we could bite the bullet, shut down everything tight for a month and after the lockdown impose strong legal sanctions on those who refuse to act like others matter as much as themselves by asserting their “right” to not properly wear a mask and social distance.

Thomas J. Strini, Spencer

NC judicial race

Regarding “In Beasley’s loss, race again played a troubling role,” (Dec. 27):

UNC-Greensboro professor Virginia Summey suggests that N.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby’s narrow victory over incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was affected by racism. I doubt that, since Newby’s margin over Beasley was the smallest of his three-election tenure the N.C. Supreme Court.

In each of his two prior victories, Newby was the clear conservative choice over a perceived more-liberal opponent, just as he was in his razor-thin margin victory over Beasley. Thus, I attribute his victory to the “conservative wave” that also elected Republicans over liberal Democrats in every other election of judges to the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

It seems that Summey just can’t accept the fact that Beasley lost, albeit barely, thus it must have been because of “race.” Respectfully, I think she’s wrong.

Richard Vinroot, Charlotte

Police reform

Regarding “Black police officers — like me — can play a critical role in reform,” (Dec. 31 Opinion):

Jermaine Harris’ op-ed was a breath of fresh air and exactly what’s needed in these trying times to combat police brutality toward the Black community. All white police officers aren’t racist, but enough of them are all over this country to perpetuate the callous mistreatment of people of color. I stand with Harris, and I implore police officers of all races who believe in true and righteous policing to stand with him because interactions without humanity and compassion are a recipe for disaster.

John Lowery, Midland

Greenway riders

I have walked Charlotte’s beautiful greenways for a number of years and until recently, the past year or so, I have had no problem sharing them with the many bikers. However, in spite of the signs to encourage “road courtesy,” riders never seem to call out, ring a bell or slow down when passing walkers. Why? If anyone can answer this question, I’d be very grateful.

Barbara Shields, Charlotte