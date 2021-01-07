President Trump is too dangerous to remain in office, even for another 2 weeks

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden on Jan. 6 in Washington. Shortly afterward a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. EVAN VUCCI AP

Impeach Trump

I am simultaneously heartbroken, disgusted and furious over Wednesday’s events in D.C. What we witnessed is the direct result of President Trump’s nonstop dog-whistling to his most extreme supporters.

He has done nothing for the past two months except attempt to overturn the will of the U.S. electorate. He is unable to accept defeat like a decent human being. Wednesday was a disgrace and a permanent stain on us all.

Trump is too dangerous to remain in office even another two weeks. He should be impeached and removed from office promptly, and never again be allowed to hold a position of power.

Kathleen Reardon, Charlotte

NC Republicans

That N.C. GOP representatives such as U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Rep. Dan Bishop, Sen. Thom Tiillis and others now call for peace is hypocritical. They remained silent as President Trump stoked the fire. Their silence makes them accessories. They supported and enabled an authoritarian madman. This is now their sickening attempt to distance themselves.

Stephen Sissons, Charlotte

Madison Cawthorn

I appreciate the Jan. 5 fact-check article debunking Madison Cawthorn’s claims about election fraud. Unfortunately, getting Cawthorn to accept the truth is about as likely as convincing a 4-year-old that there really isn’t a monster under the bed.

Terry Neal, Mooresville

Congress must act

Circular argument: Preach a falsehood repeatedly (“The election is rigged if I don’t win”) until your followers believe you and start saying the same thing. Then, say, “See, all these people believe the election was rigged.” The circle is complete.

Congress: Impeach and indict Trump for treason and insurrection. He cares nothing about our democracy.

Suzanne Forbes, Charlotte

A sad truth

Timothy O’Brien’s Jan. 5 “coup fever” op-ed hit the nail on the head. Donald Trump is well-seasoned in the art of bullying, buying off, and corrupting a process or person. The worrisome part is his ability to so easily corrupt others, to the level of treason if necessary. Einstein said, “It is easier to denature Plutonium than it is to denature the evil spirit of man.” These words have never been more true or sad.

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte

Heal America

I think our politicians should be more concerned about getting us the vaccines rather than overthrowing a duly-elected president. I’m disappointed that so many N.C. representatives chose to act seditiously by trying to overthrow democracy. Time to move on and address the nation’s issues, not Trump’s. Get those vaccines rolling, stop delaying. Heal America.

Joe Felt, Charlotte

Meck vaccines

It is truly amazing what ludicrous decisions a group of very bright people can make when there is no one in the room who looks like the clients they’re serving. Mecklenburg County’s medical director chose Bojangles Coliseum as the place to vaccinate people 75 years and older. I contend that it is too much to ask of seniors to get from the parking lot into the building, up and down the stairs, then back to our vehicles with assorted walking-assist devices. It’s not too late to change this to a more user-friendly facility.

Eddie L. Hoover, Charlotte

Thanks, Atlanta

As much as it pains me, I want to thank the people of Atlanta. During the Senate runoff, they managed to do what we in Charlotte could not do in November. By turning Georgia blue, they ensured that interests of the new, urban South have a voice in the U.S. Senate.

Don’t think this changes things between us; everything else about Atlanta is still bad. But it’s nice to see someone on our side. Politically, it sometimes feels like we are on an island surrounded by a rural population pulling in the opposite direction.

Charlotte and Atlanta share a vision for a vibrant, diverse and prosperous society with damn good barbecue (ours is better) and a bright future. Thanks friend, the next Cheerwine is on us.

Asher Begley, Charlotte