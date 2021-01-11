Thanks, Sens. Burr and Tillis, for your Electoral College votes. Now, vote to impeach.

Senators Thom Tillis, left, and Richard Burr, right, leave a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in 2015. On Jan. 6, both men voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. AP File Photo

Protect democracy

I want to thank Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr for their bravery and determination in certifying the Electoral College results. Now, I implore them to urge fellow senators to reconvene the Senate rapidly to hold the impeachment trial.

President Trump should not be allowed access to the nuclear codes for one more day. Once the bevy of evidence already in the public sphere has been considered, they must convict and remove this president. Then, he must be disqualified from holding office in the future.

This is a matter of national security, homeland security, and the security of their constituents’ faith in their ability to do the hard, right thing to protect our democracy.

Meredith Newman, Huntersville

Tell the truth

In a recent Facebook post, my state senator, Jeff Jackson, clearly identified the source of the breakdown in our ability as Americans to honor each other’s viewpoints: Some folks choose to believe propaganda instead of reality.

Sens. Thom Tillis, Richard Burr and other elected GOP officials have long allowed President Trump’s unfiltered, deliberate misinformation to confuse and incite followers. Their acquiescence and silence helped create the insurrection and desecration at the Capitol.

These leaders now need to speak directly to their supporters and explain the difference between propaganda and reality. I suggest a series of virtual town halls in every N.C. county beginning ASAP. Time to tell the truth.

Hardin Minor, Charlotte

Middle ground

Where is the middle ground? Most people would agree that a minimum wage of $7.25 is too low, but Democrats thwarted raising of the minimum wage by asking for an exuberant $15.

Most Americans support limited abortions, but Democrats want no limits and Republicans want no abortions.

Some Democrats want to make college free for everyone, despite the fact that there are many Americans who don’t go to college, while many Republicans want to spend barely any money for higher education.

The average American just wants a decent wage and their kids to go to a decent school, but it seems both parties only want one extreme or the other. Why do the political parties offer no middle ground for Americans?

William Dannelly, Rock Hill

GOP’s future

There can be no doubt surrounding the events Jan. 6 at our Capitol. After four years of prodding the most vulnerable of his followers, President Trump accomplished the unspeakable — an attack on our nation from within.

Our president has shown his true colors in all their horror. He has betrayed our democracy. He is a traitor. The only question remaining is what the Republican Party will do to show the American people where the party stands, who they are now.

As a previously committed Republican, I stopped voting for the party in 2012. It is no longer my party and I do not expect the GOP to do the right thing now.

Paula Ryan, Charlotte

Stimulus checks

As pleased as I am with Joe Biden’s victory, I regret seeing his first efforts directed toward sending $2,000 to everyone “qualified to receive it.”

Although this move will cause a lot of people to hit his “like” tab, it’s not the best way to stimulate the economy.

Biden should listen to economists who’ll tell him a more effective way to stimulate the economy is an extension of benefits to the unemployed and under-employed. These are the people most in need and most likely to spend every cent that comes their way, instead of just building their savings accounts. This would result in a maximum stimulation of the economy, which everyone will benefit from.

Bob Kirby, Charlotte

Bob Kirby

Bragg McLeod

Charlotte lost one of its important historic preservationists and most courtly gentlemen when Bragg McLeod passed away on Jan. 5. McLeod rescued the 1904 Victorian-styled Carr House on McDowell Street across from the main post office from ruin and preserved it as part of Charlotte’s history.

David Erdman, Charlotte