The legacy of Donald Trump is stained with blood, deception and failure

Inauguration Day

On a day normally celebrated by Americans as a tribute to democracy and resilience, the Capitol, like so many third world countries, becomes an armed fortress to protect a legitimate and electorate-mandated change in leadership.

That is the true legacy of Donald J. Trump and his enablers. There is no great healthcare plan, no beautiful wall that Mexico paid for. There is no fabulous infrastructure plan, no wonderful resurgence in coal and steel worker jobs — and thousands have died needlessly because Trump lied about the severity of COVID-19.

Trump led Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley, and millions more eagerly down the path of lies and deceit that permanently stained our democracy.

The legacy of Trump, et al is stained with blood, deception and failure.

Rick Foster, Denver

What if?

Most of us know in our hearts that the inauguration threats would largely end with one simple and true sentence from President Trump: “This was a fair election.”

The fear and anxiety gripping our nation, the danger to lawmakers, emboldening of anarchists, the need to fortify our nation’s capitol, and the misplaced anger of those who believe the “Big Lie” are all fueled by every leader who fails to unequivocally denounce it, starting with Trump.

In face of his dereliction of duty, what if every senator and House member stood together and said that simple and true sentence — to honor truth, “promote domestic tranquility,” and unify the nation? What if?

Louise Woods, Charlotte

Election review

After reading articles about companies reconsidering political donations, hearing about protesters (not rioters) losing their jobs, and hearing various partisan rants, I am very concerned we are seeing the rise of McCarthyism.

People/organizations being blacklisted is not what freedom is all about. To bring people together there should be a commission to examine election rules, propose best practices, and what went right and wrong in the recent election that so many distrust.

Frank Huber, Waxhaw

Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham seems to have broken the first and third commandments when he compared Republicans voting for impeachment to Judas betraying Christ. Just to remind him, commandment one is “Put no other gods before me.” That should include his worship of President Trump, who has flouted most Christian values. Commandment two, “Take not the Lord’s name in vain,” includes comparing a political spat to the death of the son of his God.

Who is the hypocrite?

Vincent Keipper, Concord

Madison Cawthorn

When U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was sworn in, he pledged to defend the Constitution. Yet on that day, and ever since, he has been repeating the “Big Lie,” one so big it threatens to tear our democracy apart.

Cawthorn didn’t just repeat this lie quietly. He urged followers to fight what was a free and fair election. The crowd he helped mobilize broke into the Capitol. Some erected a noose, some attacked police, leaving one officer dead. Others planned to kill the vice president and speaker.

After seeing the violence he helped unleash, Cawthorn returned to the Capitol that night and voted to reject the certified electoral count. He used our precious vote in Congress to subvert the Constitution and fan the flames of violence and hate. Cawthorn must go.

Gretchen Gordon, Weaverville

Keystone XL

President-elect Joe Biden said he plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline within days of taking office. There are two things wrong with that:

▪ Such a move will cost thousands of Canadians and US citizens their jobs.

▪ Keystone is one of the factors which make us independent of the OPEC countries, which have controlled our supply of oil for so many years.

Yes, the environment needs to be considered and especially where it affects Indigenous people’s property. But, it is not smart to toss out something which has been in the works for so long and will help us maintain our energy independence, simply to make political points.

Lin Robinson, Shelby