Speaker Moore says he’s committed to justice for all in NC. Then expand Medicaid.

Medicaid

In opening remarks for the new legislative session, N.C. Speaker Tim Moore said, “And above all, we are committed to a system of government that represents justice for all North Carolinians.”

If he honestly meant that, I hope he’ll finally allow a vote on Medicaid expansion.

I’m embarrassed to live in one of the remaining 12 states, eight of which are conspicuously in the South, that has not taken this basic step to provide healthcare justice to several hundred thousand North Carolinians.

The hurdle is not the cost of expansion, as every state that has done so has demonstrated a net economic benefit. Moore should honor his statement and lead the way toward Medicaid expansion this session.

George Bohmfalk, Charlotte

Social media bans

I can only presume that numerous others feel as I do these days while having my morning coffee and looking at my daily morning news feeds. It is so pleasant to see that there isn’t any Trumpian rage tweeting or doltish social media venting from the former occupant of the White House.

Good call, high tech! These organizations deserve every protection provided to them through 47 U.S. Code § 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

Patrick Miller, Fleetwood

Banning speech

Regarding “Germany’s Merkel: Trump’s Twitter eviction ‘problematic,’ (Jan. 20):

It’s good to see other countries are displeased with social media outlets that canceled President Trump’s accounts. Trump is certainly not a perfect man, but the way he was treated by some in his own country throughout his tenure should never be what America is about, whatever political party one belongs to. I hope Joe Biden will be more respected as president even though some may feel he, too, is unfit for the office. America, we must do better.

C. H. Hendricks, Charlotte

Democracy

Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Donald Trump flew over a city essentially on lockdown and guarded by 25,000 troops — the embodiment of “American carnage” Trump referenced four years earlier.

That he was able to depart with pomp and ceremony after urging supporters to the Capitol and imploring a secretary of state to “find votes” is a tribute to American democracy — and to countless postal workers and election officials and the heroic devotion to public service displayed by a handful of state officials.

American democracy held against Trump’s months-long fusillade to change our election outcome. It held — this time. There is work to be done to protect our future.

Earl Gulledge, Charlotte

Conservatives

President Biden spoke eloquently about coming together as a country, curtailing hateful political rhetoric, and healing the divide in the country.

This can only be done if Biden and his followers openly accept that the conservatives in this country deserve a voice and their ideas should be respected.

If 50% of the country is ignored by this administration, the divide will continue to grow.

Henry Federal, Matthews

‘Uncivil war’

Like a lot of Americans, I too applauded President Joe Biden’s plea to “end this uncivil war.” He is a true statesman, but unfortunately may be the last of his kind.

A quick check of the congressional radar finds Democratic socialists on the left and Ted Cruz- Josh Hawley-led nationalists on the right.

If we truly want civility to return to politics we must be willing to elect those who sometimes disagree with our way of thinking, rather than the firebrands who tell us what we want to hear.

Mike Hancock, Maiden

Unsung hero

Dr. Bernard “Barney” Offerman passed away Jan. 15 at age 90. He was a lifelong social justice warrior who marched in Selma and worked tirelessly for labor rights.

He moved to Charlotte at age 55 and took a position as a professor at Johnson C. Smith, where he created a “Lifelong Learning Center” for adults. He helped create the city’s first homeless shelter and was always available to help with any cause that involved making the playing field even for all citizens.

Benjamin J. Harris, Charlotte