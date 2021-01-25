Replace Charlotte’s homeless camp with a military-style encampment and provide basics

Anthony Martin tends to items in his encampment in a lot along Poplar and 12th Streets in Charlotte. In August, Martin and other homeless people living on the lot received a notice informing them that they were trespassing on private property and telling them to vacate. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Homeless camps

The city and/or county own several unused tracts of land. One or more could easily be developed to temporarily house the homeless population, analogous to a temporary military encampment.

Such camps would provide a secure environment with amenities of shelter, food, hygiene and medical care for homeless people willing to come.

Instead of the “homeless question” going unanswered, we could provide a response, with many possible options, to benefit all parties concerned.

Chuck Newton, Charlotte

Rural vaccines

Regarding “NC hospitals are canceling appointments as state routes vaccine doses to mass events,” (Jan. 24):

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has determined that rural areas will receive no or smaller vaccine allotments, but they should go to the large scale vaccination events.

These events are in or near the big cities. Here in Cleveland County, they are mailing out notices to make appointments for the vaccine. Now I and others must fight the “big city” battle to get the vaccine.

This fuels the urban vs. rural divide.

Bill Lane, Polkville

Speedway shots

We got our shots Saturday at the Speedway. The process was quick, efficient, friendly and painless. Great work by Atrium and its partners in this private/public arrangement.

And it’s wonderful that we have administrations — state and federal — that are taking COVID seriously!

Gautam Bose, Charlotte

Biden’s priorities

Regarding “Biden and unity,” (Jan. 24 Forum):

President Biden is sincere in his desire to unite this country. His concern for Nancy Pelosi moving the article of impeachment to the Senate is about timing.

We are nation still in crisis due to COVID-19. Unlike the previous administration, Biden thinks addressing the pandemic is our first priority, and doesn’t want anything to derail that.

Wanting justice for former President Trump for inciting an insurrection and dealing with the nation’s crises are not mutually exclusive in creating unity. We cannot unify this nation if we cannot acknowledge the truth in both.

Biden has extended the olive branch. It’s left up to Trump supporters to take it.

Sham Ostapko, Huntersville

Senator Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis has suggested that with the inauguration of Joe Biden the time was approaching to “move on.”

He is wrong.

Republicans used to claim accountability and personal responsibility as their values. They need to call out the Big Lie and say plainly that the election was free and fair. To say otherwise undermines democracy, divides our nation, and supports sedition.

If Tillis wants to move on, he should apologize for repeatedly enabling a tyrant wannabe. Then, he and the rest of the Senate need to ensure that Trump’s political career is over by convicting him and voting to disqualify him from holding office in the future.

Catherine Stadelman, Charlotte







The truth

The GOP’s sudden backlash against members who vote for impeachment can be compared to an attack of flesh-eating bacteria. Apparently, the Trumpian strain is extremely virulent. However, there is an effective vaccine: Truth. But it hurts.

If the GOP has few courageous enough to use it, or prefers to remain in denial about the infestation, it soon won’t have a leg to stand on. I hope my fellow Americans take courage. While at times the truth hurts, it also sets us free and brings us closer together.

Zach Thomas, Charlotte

Cable contractors

Why do contractors installing fiber-optic cable get to destroy our neighborhoods? They’re repeatedly digging up roots of established trees and landscape. They don’t use environmental fencing to contain mud and trash to prevent it from entering storm drains. We won’t know the harm done until much later, and by then the contractors will be long gone.

Janet Johnston, Charlotte