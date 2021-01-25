Letters to the Editor
Replace Charlotte’s homeless camp with a military-style encampment and provide basics
Homeless camps
The city and/or county own several unused tracts of land. One or more could easily be developed to temporarily house the homeless population, analogous to a temporary military encampment.
Such camps would provide a secure environment with amenities of shelter, food, hygiene and medical care for homeless people willing to come.
Instead of the “homeless question” going unanswered, we could provide a response, with many possible options, to benefit all parties concerned.
Chuck Newton, Charlotte
Rural vaccines
Regarding “NC hospitals are canceling appointments as state routes vaccine doses to mass events,” (Jan. 24):
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has determined that rural areas will receive no or smaller vaccine allotments, but they should go to the large scale vaccination events.
These events are in or near the big cities. Here in Cleveland County, they are mailing out notices to make appointments for the vaccine. Now I and others must fight the “big city” battle to get the vaccine.
This fuels the urban vs. rural divide.
Bill Lane, Polkville
Speedway shots
We got our shots Saturday at the Speedway. The process was quick, efficient, friendly and painless. Great work by Atrium and its partners in this private/public arrangement.
And it’s wonderful that we have administrations — state and federal — that are taking COVID seriously!
Gautam Bose, Charlotte
Biden’s priorities
Regarding “Biden and unity,” (Jan. 24 Forum):
President Biden is sincere in his desire to unite this country. His concern for Nancy Pelosi moving the article of impeachment to the Senate is about timing.
We are nation still in crisis due to COVID-19. Unlike the previous administration, Biden thinks addressing the pandemic is our first priority, and doesn’t want anything to derail that.
Wanting justice for former President Trump for inciting an insurrection and dealing with the nation’s crises are not mutually exclusive in creating unity. We cannot unify this nation if we cannot acknowledge the truth in both.
Biden has extended the olive branch. It’s left up to Trump supporters to take it.
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
Senator Tillis
Sen. Thom Tillis has suggested that with the inauguration of Joe Biden the time was approaching to “move on.”
He is wrong.
Republicans used to claim accountability and personal responsibility as their values. They need to call out the Big Lie and say plainly that the election was free and fair. To say otherwise undermines democracy, divides our nation, and supports sedition.
If Tillis wants to move on, he should apologize for repeatedly enabling a tyrant wannabe. Then, he and the rest of the Senate need to ensure that Trump’s political career is over by convicting him and voting to disqualify him from holding office in the future.
Catherine Stadelman, Charlotte
The truth
The GOP’s sudden backlash against members who vote for impeachment can be compared to an attack of flesh-eating bacteria. Apparently, the Trumpian strain is extremely virulent. However, there is an effective vaccine: Truth. But it hurts.
If the GOP has few courageous enough to use it, or prefers to remain in denial about the infestation, it soon won’t have a leg to stand on. I hope my fellow Americans take courage. While at times the truth hurts, it also sets us free and brings us closer together.
Zach Thomas, Charlotte
Cable contractors
Why do contractors installing fiber-optic cable get to destroy our neighborhoods? They’re repeatedly digging up roots of established trees and landscape. They don’t use environmental fencing to contain mud and trash to prevent it from entering storm drains. We won’t know the harm done until much later, and by then the contractors will be long gone.
Janet Johnston, Charlotte
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How do I get a letter published?
The Charlotte Observer publishes letters to the editor on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday most weeks. Letters must be 130 words or less, and they will be edited for brevity, clarity, civility, grammar and accuracy. Please submit to opinion@charlotteobserver.com.
What are you seeking when you choose letters?
We’re seeking a variety of viewpoints from a diverse group of writers.
What must I include?
You must include your first and last name, address, email, and phone number. We never print anonymous letters. If you’d like for us to consider publishing your photo, please include one.
How often can I have a letter published?
Every 30 days. But you can write as often as you’d like!
Comments