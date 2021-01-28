Senators must use the power of their vote to punish Trump for the attack on our Capitol

House impeachment managers arrive Jan. 25 in the U.S. Senate chamber with the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump. Senate Television via AP

Impeachment

I’m 79 and until a couple of years ago was a lifetime Republican. I’m extremely patriotic and was absolutely horrified at what happened Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

In my lifetime, Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 11, 2001 were days of mourning — a foreign adversary attacked our land. Now, Jan. 6, 2021 is another day of mourning, but this time it was American adversaries attacking our land. The most horrific part of this attack is that it was ordered by none other than the president of the United States.

Only our senators, with the power of their vote, can insure the punishment for this man. The future of this country depends on it.

Betty Scarborough, Matthews

Burr and Tillis

Regarding “Burr and Tillis put party above principle in trial vote,” (Jan. 28 Editorial):

Former President Donald Trump is already out of office, and so I believe that the vast majority of Republican senators, including North Carolina’s Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, did the right thing. Maybe Burr and Tillis also felt the time spent on the impeachment would be better spent on approving funds for those who have lost their jobs and have no way to pay their bills.

Mike Van Glish, Charlotte

GOP cowards

Many Republicans in this Congress (and the last) will go down as the worst in history, along with their leader Donald Trump.

The insurrection was blatant. Did they not see this on TV? Some even experienced it in person.

Yet, they’re going to let Trump off the hook again. They do it because that’s what their constituents want.

C’mon, these Republicans saw what everybody saw and heard the domestic terrorists say they were doing what their president asked.

A recent poll showed that 53% of Americans believe Trump’s conduct was grounds for impeachment. Republicans in Congress who don’t are cowards.

Holly Saftner, Charlotte

NC vaccines

While I agree that every North Carolinian is important, the goal is to get this pandemic under control. Mecklenburg County has a much more dense population than some of the more rural parts of the state. It’s harder to social distance when your neighbor is 10 feet away in the next house vs a mile away.

Everyone should and will get the vaccine, but let’s be smart about it since it can’t all be made available at once.

Charlie Fortanbary, Charlotte

Social studies

Regarding “School board members clash over social studies standards,” (Jan. 28):

When I was in school, we studied events that happened — soldiers who died for our freedom during the American Revolution, Martin Luther King’s assassination, the Trail of Tears, and so on.

Our teachers did not add 21st century charged emotions to events that took place decades or centuries ago.

It seems as if the new standards pull away from history and reroute the curriculum so that today’s students hate our country’s past.

We have to study our past, without bias, to know where we are. We should not teach history through a veil of guilt, blame, or political bias.

Traci Cockerham, Charlotte

Don’t whitewash

The events of the last four-plus years, culminating with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, demonstrate that it is past time to teach the real version of our history instead of the whitewashed version.

It is sad, but not surprising, that this is again a political divide. If we don’t push through on this issue it will just continue the divide and all of the consequences that follow.

Patti Gillenwater, Raleigh

Concord Mills

Regarding “Concord Mills mall closed early Saturday ‘due to juveniles fighting,’ police say (Jan. 25):

Concord Mills was once a nice mall. I have been shopping there since it opened. The owners have allowed crime to get out of hand due to a lack of hired security. It’s the responsibility of the mall owner/operator to make sure the security is adequate. Simon Property Group must fix this problem now or it will continue and possibly get worse, leading the mall to close.

Larry Jones, Charlotte