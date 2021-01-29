‘My Fellow Republicans and I have a serious choice to make.’ GOP’s future is at stake.

Republican Party

My fellow Republicans and I have a serious choice to make, and the future of our Grand Old Party depends on it.

We can either become the party of a failed ideology of white supremacy and insurrection, or we can embrace the reality that our country is no longer the exclusive province of white people.

We can condone, either actively or by our silence, the actions of those who stormed the Capitol and the actions of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), who has supported calls for violence against prominent Democrats.

I am a Republican in the mold of Nelson Rockefeller, Bob Dole and John McCain. For the sake of our party, I ask fellow Republicans to remember this quote: “Evil triumphs when good men do nothing.”

John Cox, Charlotte

Two more viruses

A Jan. 27 Forum writer correctly identified the challenges facing the Biden administration. Filmmaker Ken Burns calls these the three viruses: COVID-19, racism and misinformation.

The pandemic is being addressed properly by the administration, but what about the other two? They will take a generation to control. Education is the key to both. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Teaching Tolerance” program should be added to public school curricula.

All elected officials must speak out forcefully against racism and misinformation. Where needed, new legislation must be passed and enforced. Voter suppression must end. And, the Republican Party must cut all ties to Trump and his followers.

David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Andrew Cuomo

Regarding “NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says,” (Jan. 29):

As a former New Yorker, I’m angry that a report from the N.Y. Attorney General’s office says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration undercounted nursing homes deaths.

It says that when nursing home residents with COVID-19 died in a hospital, the Cuomo administration did not count them as nursing home deaths. The attorney general says there were up to 50% more deaths, attributable to the administration’s irresponsible decision.

Worse, Cuomo had the arrogance to write a book about leadership, while his leadership may have led to thousands of deaths.

Joyce McLaren, Mooresville

Vaccine priority

North Carolina is not following the CDC guidelines and is putting the lives of our citizens with chronic illnesses at increased risk.

Unlike Virginia, North Carolina has placed people under age 65 with serious chronic illnesses in Phase 4, behind essential workers of any age and health status who are in Phase 3.

Everyone has agreed that first-line health care workers and residents and/or staff of long-term care facilities should receive the vaccine first. Next, the elderly should be vaccinated. But should a 63-year old diabetic cancer survivor who suffers paralysis due to a stroke be told he has to wait? I think not!

Please, follow the CDC guidelines.

Dr. Betty Jean Crosby, Asheville

Social studies

Regarding “School board members clash over social studies standards,” (Jan. 28):

Is not the purpose of education to prepare young citizens for the world they’ll live? Isn’t what happened yesterday and yesteryear crucial to develop the tools they’ll need to navigate and succeed? If something happened, it happened; they need to know that. This challenge becomes political when one tries to whitewash and revise history. These kids have to live here. Stop shortchanging them.

Harry Taylor, Charlotte

NC senators

The Observer Editorial Board was spot on calling out Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr for voting against holding the (second) impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

We sadly expect elected officials may often act for the benefit of special interests, as opposed to the common good. But in grave matters such as the crimes against the Constitution, for which Trump has been impeached, we should hope for better.

Tillis and Burr have dashed that hope. They know Trump should be tried, convicted and punished for his crimes of treason and sedition. But, they continue to protect him. Why?

Michael A. Clark, Charlotte

Police support?

I am outraged at Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voting to dismiss the impeachment charges against Donald Trump. One police officer was killed, many seriously injured. If neither senator has the political courage to stand up for the rule of law, then at least spare us any more photo ops with law enforcement. The senators’ “support” for law enforcement is meaningless.

Michael Kennedy, Charlotte

Background checks

When a president chooses his cabinet they go through a thorough background check and must be approved by the Senate. When someone runs for president, there is no prerequisite background check. To hold the most powerful office in the world with no background check makes absolutely no sense. Shouldn’t a person running for president be required to have the most vigorous background check of all? For example, start with tax returns.

Claude Savage, Charlotte