‘Nonsensical’ theory Martin pushed for Trump should look familiar to liberals

Former N.C. Chief Justice Mark Martin, shown in 2015, reportedly served as an informal legal adviser to President Trump while the former chief executive tried to overturn his election defeat. Martin, according to the New York Times, played a major role in two of Trump’s most controversial legal maneuvers. TRAVIS LONG (RALEIGH) NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Regarding “Ex-NC chief justice tried to overturn Trump loss,” (Feb. 7):

If retired justice Mark Martin advocated a “radical” and “nonsensical” theory that the Constitution means what it clearly does not say about the vice-president’s election power, he is hardly the first to make this kind of legal argument.

There is nothing in the text or history of the Constitution about abortion or same-sex marriage, but that did not stop attorneys from arguing for these rights. Although a majority of the Supreme Court ultimately agreed, those decisions were more about “raw judicial power,” as Justice Byron White wrote in his Roe v. Wade dissent, than about using reason to establish truth and justice.

Our constitutional liberals have made this bed, and they should not try to punish Martin for getting in it with them.

William A. Brafford, Charlotte

On moving forward

Sen. Thom Tillis was quoted in the Washington Post as saying this about the impending impeachment trial: “We need to heal the American people. I’m really more focused on moving ahead, and getting most people focused on healing the economy, recovering from COVID, and getting back to the very, very optimistic view that most Americans had just a year ago in February.”

Most people agree with Tillis on having a desire to move ahead. What that requires, however, is for Republican leaders like him to clearly state to constituents that Joe Biden won a free and fair election and is the legitimate president, as well as that the Capitol insurrectionists and those who incited them should be punished, including former President Trump and the so-called Sedition Caucus. That is the bare minimum price of admission for participating in any healing process.

Scott Shuford, Weaverville

Brian Sicknick

Many American soldiers have sacrificed their lives in countless battles. I was reminded of this when Brian Sicknick died defending the Capitol. In his case there was no battle between armies. He needlessly died because he was placed in a position of carelessness due to a lack of leadership. Our commander in chief was absolutely at fault and should be severely punished.

Richard Lindsey, Charlotte

Electric cars

General Motors’ plan to change production from gas and diesel engines to electric vehicles is a great way to slow climate change and set an example for other companies. If major industries move toward products based on renewable energy, a significant number of new jobs will be created.

I’m interested to see how other automakers and large companies adapt to a changing economy and fight global warming. But questions remain. How can we make sure such transitions go smoothly? If companies promise to become carbon-neutral, what happens if they don’t stick to those goals? Promises are fine, but they have to be kept to make a difference.

Stephanie Crim, Kannapolis

Postal ‘service’

Regarding “Postal workers hope Biden brings new tone, change,” (Feb. 8):

For over 200 years the U.S. Postal Service was a U.S. government agency dedicated to service. You knew without any doubt that the mail would be delivered promptly and correctly.

Then, Congress, in its infinite wisdom, changed everything and the mail service has gone to h---. I am paying late fees for bills when I put the checks in the mail 20 to 25 days ago. Checks that I should have received in three or four days now take 35.

Arthur Selby, Mint Hill

NC litter

I agree with Ned Barnett’s column concerning litter. This problem is something individuals could actually fix — at no cost to the government. Keeping your garbage in your car until you get home would be a small step with a tremendous impact.

I also agree that we need strong education and enforcement campaigns. The public needs to be made more aware that Styrofoam, plastic and cigarette butts do not decompose and have harmful effects on the environment.

We need more signage, more news stories about the litter problem, and more advertising for “Adopt a Highway.”

Arlene Kendig, Huntersville