Biden’s stimulus plan will do little to stimulate the economy

President Joe Biden stands on stage during a CNN town hall this week in Milwaukee. Among the topics Biden addressed was his $1.9 trillion stimulus relief package, which critics say is too costly. EVAN VUCCI AP

Biden’s stimulus

President Biden’s stimulus plan will do little to help the economy. The stimulus bill will give checks to households that are overwhelmingly saving them. The money won’t “trickle-down” to industries most affected by the pandemic.

A temporary surge in consumer spending, especially at big retails, might provide a quick boost in economic growth. However, until COVID is under control, economic lockdowns will continue to cause millions to be unemployed.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Government’s role

After the disastrous response to the coronavirus under the Trump administration, and now watching what’s going on in Texas, which has been under Republican control for nearly 25 years, I have to wonder why people keep electing presidents, governors, senators, etc. who don’t believe in government to run the government.

Government can’t fix all problems, but where life and death issues are concerned we need a functioning government at every level, one that believes in regulating certain industries, such as the utility industry.

Texas’s “go it alone” strategy has proven to be an abject failure and should be a warning to us all.

Dianne Mason, Matthews

Transit tax

As a retired south Charlotte/Pineville resident, I am in support of the transit tax and Red Line.

I supported the Blue Line from inception and have used it since Day One for work and now for any uptown event, including getting my COVID-19 shot last week.

But I want a signed agreement with Norfolk Southern for either sharing of existing tracks or allowing right of way for parallel tracks before any tax can reach the ballot. The railroad has shown it is far too untrustworthy with words.

Also local, state and federal officials must be “on board” with the project. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr (and anyone running for Burr’s seat) should pressure Norfolk Southern and federal transportation officials. If this does not happen, they lose my vote.

Walt Boris, Charlotte

Electric vehicles

It’s encouraging that battery technology is developing very fast. The latest reports indicate battery technology for passenger vehicles will achieve a 1,000 mile range and an incredible 60-second charging time.

This will allow GM, Ford and other manufacturers to achieve their stated goals of producing no vehicles using gas or diesel fuels by 2035. The internal combustion engine will become a thing of the past.

My only concern is that if we do away with fossil fuels what will be the energy source for charging these vehicles. I can see the energy required for the homes and offices generated by solar and wind, but I have trouble visualizing a solar panel or windmill on every car.

Cliff Rhodes, Fort Mill

Burr’s job

Regarding “Burr must go,” (Feb. 17 Forum):

I haven’t often agreed with Sen. Richard Burr’s positions on a lot of issues, but he showed a clear understanding of his job when he voted to find our ex-president guilty, even though he objected to the decision to try him.

That understanding — that the majority decision to try Trump was theirs to make and that it should not impact the guilty/not guilty decision they also had to make — shows an uncommon intelligence.

Those who find those two decisions incompatible are the “fools,” not Burr.

Mark Selleck, Waxhaw

Leaving the GOP

For many of the same reasons I left the GOP a number of years ago, more individuals are leaving the party today.

Voters are tired of party over country. They’re tired of the supposed Christian principles some Republicans masquerade while refusing to condone their former leader who continually lied, was a racist, and incited an insurrection against our government and its constitution that ended in five deaths.

I thank Sen. Richard Burr for his moral leadership. Shame on Sen. Thom Tillis for his lack of courage to stand up for our nation’s best interests. He’s killing the party of Lincoln!

Rich Alter, Biltmore Lake